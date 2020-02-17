By the end of the week, four-star forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is going to make somebody very happy. The rosters for the Jordan Brand Classic have been announced and is Mick Cronin breaking through at UCLA? That and more in this week's edition of the Starting Five. MORE: Roundtable on league races, more



FOUR-STAR MONCRIEFFE SETS DECISION DATE

One of the top remaining players in the class of 2020, Canadian four-star forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe has set his decision date and has three finalists. The 6-foot-7 senior at Orangeville Prep is down to Georgetown, Oklahoma State and Seton Hall and will announce his choice on Feb. 21. A big-time athlete who can play on the wing or around the rim, Moncrieffe is a tough and tireless competitor who has seen each of his finalists officially. He saw Seton Hall in November and then saw the Cowboys and Hoyas back to back weeks in late January and earlier this month. Gauging a leader for him is tough even as he's just days away from a decision. There is plenty of playing time available at each destination and when I spoke with Moncrieffe at the Hoophall Classic last month, his effusive praise of each made it hard for me to get a feel for any potential lean. Because of that, I'm not quite ready to make a Futurecast pick because if I did so it would be a guess. As things stand, Oklahoma State would move to sixth in the 2020 team rankings while Georgetown would move to 29th and Seton Hall to 43rd if they are able to land him.



ROSTERS ANNOUNCED FOR JORDAN BRAND CLASSIC

MICK CRONIN BREAKING THROUGH AT UCLA?

Mick Cronin (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Things didn't get off the prettiest of starts for the Mick Cronin era in Westwood, but it's starting to look like his message is getting through to his UCLA team and as a result the Bruins are surging as we near the end of the season. Cronin's initial hire was met with some skepticism from local fans because of his track record of blue collar type teams at Cincinnati. Multiple times this season, Cronin blasted his own team and the rankings that labeled them high-level prospects coming out of high school. I wondered if it might not get ugly and wasn't so sure his brash approach was best. Well, judging by the recent results, it's looking more and more like Cronin's methods are working. The Bruins have won seven of their last nine and anybody who watches them has to see that they are playing with a level of toughness that is much greater than it was just a few months ago. Junior Chris Smith is starting to develop into a Pac-12 star and they have moved to 15-11 overall and 8-5 in Pac-12 play. Things also look well on the recruiting trail. Five-star point guard Daishen Nix and four-star wing Jaylen Clark are both physically tough and excellent defenders.

Can the Bruins make the NCAA Tournament this year? That may be a little tough. But at a minimum they look to be building momentum for 2020-21 when the bulk of their production will be back and reinforcements arrive.



GIVE IT UP FOR MARCUS GARRETT AND HERB JONES

I saw an awful lot of entertaining college basketball over the weekend, but two individual displays of toughness really stood out to me. What Marcus Garrett did (and has done all year) for Kansas defensively and Herb Jones playing with a broken wrist for Alabama. Most close observers of college hoops would have to agree that Garrett has established himself as one of the top perimeter defenders in the country. He single handedly turned the game around for Kansas at West Virginia during the week and did it again on Saturday as Kansas turned a close game with Oklahoma into a blowout. Garrett basically shut down a side of the floor like an elite cornerback and had the offensive game of his life making six threes and finishing with 24 points, five rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Then there's Jones. How can you not love a guy out there with a cast on the wrist of his shooting hand going out just a few weeks after injury to grab 17 rebounds. Even better, he banged home crucial free throws with his off hand. You have to tip your cap to a kid doing that and helping his team beat LSU and that's a special effort. It's also the type of performance that helps a program establish an identity and a culture and as the season goes on, it's getting easier and easier to see the type of team that Nate Oats will be able to put on the floor.



NEBRASKA RIVALRY SHOWCASES TALENT