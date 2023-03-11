DOWNEY, Calif. - More than 1,000 prospects showed up at the Rivals Combine Series Saturday at Warren High School to compete and for a shot to come back Sunday for the Rivals Camp Series. Among the selections for Sunday’s camp were these 10 prospects that stood out during the day:



Angiuli, who came all the way from Sammamish (Wash.) Eastlake to work out, was of the most intriguing prospects at Saturday’s combine. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver who also looks like he could be a weakside defensive end or at least grow into a tight end moves well for his size, ran a 4.7-second 40-yard dash and looks like a lot of college coaches would be intrigued. But Angiuli hasn’t seen much recruiting attention yet although he has the frame to play big-time college football.

A transfer from Eastvale (Calif.) Roosevelt to powerhouse Corona (Calif.) Centennial, Bogan is definitely a player to watch in California’s 2025 class. He’s already 6-foot-5 and 182 pounds, a long and rangy safety who has excellent athletic qualities and should only continue to grow into his body. Bogan has not landed much interest yet but now being coached by Matt Logan at a high school program that pumps out FBS prospects, college teams should take notice soon.

One of the top receivers at the SUP7R tournament last weekend in Tustin, Calif., Jackson was back in Southern California on Saturday and earned a spot in Sunday’s camp. The San Francisco (Calif.) Archbishop Riordan standout has length, hands, playmaking ability and while that was not all shown during just testing on Saturday, a big Sunday could be ahead. Oregon State, San Diego State and UNLV have offered so far.

San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic is putting together a great team for next season and one weapon should be Morris, a 2026 running back who has nice size and strength and is also a speedster. Putting up some impressive track times this offseason will only help Morris’ reputation and while no schools have offered yet, he’s going to garner a lot of attention in Southern California in the coming years.

Early in the day, one of the prospects that made the biggest impression was Traylor and not just because of his red cleats. The 2025 wide receiver/safety from Henderson (Nev.) Basic ran well, moves through the cone drills well and is just a fluid athlete with impressive size. Surprisingly, Traylor has not received any college attention yet but it should be coming after this weekend.

