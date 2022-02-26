Standouts impress at the Rivals Combine Series in Los Angeles

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - About 1,100 prospects showed up at the Rivals Combine Series Saturday at East Los Angeles College to compete and for a shot to come back Sunday for the Rivals Camp. Among the selections for Sunday’s camp were these 13 prospects that stood out during the day:



The Orange (Calif.) La Modena defensive tackle is built like a brick house, a 5-foot-10, 251-pound pitbull of a defensive tackle who is fired up to compete on Sunday. Choucair knows he’s a touch short for some FBS looks but that’s what is motivating him more than ever - to get noticed by some top programs - and there’s no doubt the intensity and want-to factors are there.

One of the biggest and best-looking offensive linemen at the combine was Gates, a 6-foot-5, 276-pounder from Huntington Beach (Calif.) Edison who has incredibly wide shoulders and looks like someone who likes to maul and mix it up. He will get his chance Sunday against some elite defensive linemen. Gates is hearing from UCLA, Oregon State and others and he has the physical makeup of someone who could definitely play big-time football.

There is a lot going on with Katoa: He just turned 16-years-old, he plays at Utah powerhouse Lehi HS, his cousin, Lopini, is a running back at BYU and he had an impressive performance through all the testing drills as he could play safety or linebacker. Katoa does not have any offers yet but the long and tweaked-up 2023 prospect is hearing from Utah, BYU, Utah State, Stanford and others.

One of the most impressive performers at Saturday’s combine was the 2023 defensive end from Simi Valley, Calif., who had an impressive vertical and looked the part of a Power Five prospect. Arizona State, Cal, San Diego State, Oregon State and others are already involved with Mott and the Golden Bears could have an edge at this point. UCLA, Oregon, Northwestern and others are showing interest in the athletic edge rusher.

Shelton does not list a high school yet because the 2026 prospect is still in middle school but that has not stopped programs like Kansas, Michigan State and others from showing interest and getting involved. It’s pretty easy to see why Shelton projects as a top prospect because he’s fast and shifty, has a great burst and looked really smooth throughout all the drills. He is also the brother of Arizona State receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton and so he will be closely watched in the coming years.

St. Aubin plays at a high school that’s a little off the beaten path in Grand Terrace, Calif., but a big Sunday performance should put him on the radar even more. The 2024 offensive tackle has nice size at 6-foot-3 and 264 pounds, little bad weight, moves well for someone his size and also plays along the defensive line and some tight end as well. Portland State is showing some interest but that list could expand soon.

One of the first prospects to stand out during the combine was Tafai, a massive 6-foot-6, 307-pound offensive lineman from Mission Hills (Calif.) Alemany who not only was huge but moved well, too. UNLV has offered already and then USC, Oregon State, Nebraska, Hawaii and Arizona are showing interest. Playing for coach Casey Clausen on a team loaded with FBS talent, Tafai should get even more exposure through this offseason and into his senior year.

