St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei: Latest on schools' top players

There is definitely a Pac-12 feel to Bailey’s recruitment, with USC and Stanford leading the way. The four-star edge rusher had a close relationship with former Trojans coach Clay Helton, but he talks regularly with others on staff as well. Stanford is a major contender to land his pledge, as well, especially with its coaching stability. Oregon and UCLA are also in the hunt.

*****

Oregon and USC are two schools to watch early on for the 2024 defensive lineman, but if LSU offers the Tigers could be the team to beat. Breland grew up watching the Tigers both in football and basketball. He likes that Shaquille O’Neal played there and the 2024 recruit knows just how well coach Ed Orgeron and his staff produce players along the defensive line.

*****

Arizona, Pitt and Utah have offered the 2024 quarterback so far, but there is serious interest coming from Washington, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida State, Notre Dame and others. Brown’s recruitment is just getting started and no favorites have emerged yet.

*****

The five-star all-purpose back has been committed to Oklahoma since February and he recently took another trip to Norman. USC has been trying to flip him for months, but with the coaching turnover there it looks like Brown is as solid as ever to the Sooners.

*****

Alabama and USC are the two offers that stand out most to Brown, a long and lean defensive back who could emerge as one of the best in the 2024 class. Many other schools should offer in the coming years, and as the USC coaching search takes shape we will see if the Trojans stay high on his list.

*****

USC is the early standout for the massive 2024 offensive lineman who also has offers from numerous other Pac-12 schools. Carter has the potential to be a national recruit, so his focus could turn across the country once more schools get involved.

*****

The 2023 four-star quarterback is still in the earlier stages of his recruitment, but two programs that stand out now are Oregon and Louisville. Clarkson took numerous visits across the country this past summer to see schools, so others could pop up on his interest list, but the Ducks and Cardinals have his attention.

*****

USC will always play a big role in Frausto-Ramos’ recruitment, especially if interim coach Donte Williams, who coached the cornerbacks before taking over for Clay Helton earlier this season, stays on staff. Arizona State could be watched as well but that could change depending on the outcome of the NCAA investigation there. Ohio State has also caught his early attention.

*****

Georgia is considered the frontrunner now for Greene - and the Bulldogs could be very difficult to beat even as other schools try to make a run at the four-star offensive lineman. Ohio State would be considered the biggest competition, with Texas and Oregon in there as well, but Greene loves Georgia, had a great recent visit and the Bulldogs are sitting at No. 1.

*****

The five-star cornerback is done playing in his senior season, but his recruitment could still have a few twists and turns. Committed to USC since January, Jackson was very close to Clay Helton and he’s super tight with Donte Williams, too. If Williams stays on the new coaching staff USC should be in excellent shape. But Michigan is making a major run. Jackson recently visited there with friend and fellow five-star corner commit Will Johnson, and it was the dream school growing up. Alabama is also there, but Jackson has given no indication he’s backing off his pledge.

*****



There is a Pac-12 feel to Jones’ recruitment. He visited UCLA for its win over LSU and came away very impressed with the team and the defense especially. So the Bruins are definitely in it, but Washington has been recruiting him hard, USC is definitely going to be there if Donte Williams remains on staff and others in the conference stand out.



*****

The word around Luke is that UCLA is the team to beat. Many other schools have offered but the Bruins have consistently gone hard after the speedy all-purpose back who could fit in well in coach Chip Kelly’s offense.

*****

His brother, DJ, is the starting quarterback at Clemson, but the Tigers are probably not the leader in Uiagalelei’s recruitment at the moment. I’m hearing the versatile defensive end - who can also play tight end - loves USC, so the coaching search in the coming months is going to be very important. Ohio State is also definitely a major contender, and the rumor is some people close to him would love to see him play for the Buckeyes. Georgia is a fringe player, along with Texas and some others.

*****

The word around Bosco is that Viliamu-Asa could be the next big-time defender for the Braves, but he’s missed this season so far with a knee injury. That has not necessarily stalled his early recruitment, though, as the 2024 linebacker has USC, Oregon, Ohio State and LSU as the standouts.

*****

His oldest brother, Max, plays at USC and his other brother, Macen, plays at Arizona State. That could be a consideration as the 2024 cornerback works through his own recruitment as the Trojans, Oregon, Boston College and Ohio State have particularly stood out to him early on.

*****