St. John Bosco recruiting notes
BELLFLOWER, Calif. – One of the best high school football programs in the country, St. John Bosco, held a summer workout on Tuesday and there was plenty of news and notes from the event.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news