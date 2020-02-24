Some early standouts for 2022 DL Gracen Halton
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. - Gracen Halton is a top 2022 defensive lineman and he’s starting to see his recruitment pick up a whole bunch.Some schools have already caught his eye.The San Diego (Calif.) ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news