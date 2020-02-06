SANTA ANA, Calif. -- One of the top point guards in America, regardless of class, 2022 point guard Skyy Clark is already a wanted man.

The 6-foot-1 sophomore at Northridge (Calif.) Heritage Christian already ranks No. 17 in his class and holds scholarship offers from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgetown, Kansas, Memphis, Michigan, Texas Tech, UCLA and Vanderbilt. With attention like that, it could be easy to get a big head so that's why Clark keeps a tight circle.



"You have got to get the right people around you to remain humble," Clark told Rivals.com. "Whenever you feel down or stressed, you have to have the right people to reel you in and keep your head on right."

Clark plays with a level of skill and savvy that stretches far beyond his years and he's got athleticism to go with that skill. It hasn't come easy and he hasn't always been a point guard.



"I feel like I bring the energy," said Clark. "I play with a lot of passion. I love playing basketball. Like, I love playing every game. Especially with the death of Kobe it shows you that it can go away any day unexpectedly so you have to play every game like it could be your last.

"It's countless hours in the gym. I started playing basketball in the fifth grade. I was ten years old and I was the center. Over the years I've developed into a point guard and I'm still developing into a point guard. But I've put in hours and I'm fully dedicated."

