SEC Week: Top five MVP candidates

1. Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

Bigsby burst on the the scene in his freshman season last year, averaging 6 yards per carry and rushing for 834 yards. While those numbers might not initially be very eye-popping, he's poised to have a huge sophomore year. With new head coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, expect those numbers to skyrocket as the focal point of Auburn's offense.

2. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Another year, another new starter for the Tide at QB. But even without DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, Alabama still has an embarrassment of riches at WR, including John Metchie, Slade Bolden and a trio of great true freshmen. Young will be the beneficiary of all of that talent around him. He's got the tools, he's got the help, now all he needs to do is put it together.

3. JT Daniels, QB, Georgia

Once Daniels finally got his shot to start for UGA last season (as he should have all along), UGA's offense took off. In four games, Daniels played the best ball of his collegiate career, averaging more than 300 yards per game, throwing 10 TDs to only two INTs, and throwing for more than 10 yards per attempt. Even without the services of WR George Pickens, he's still got plenty of targets, including newly acquired Arik Gilbert.

4. Emory Jones, QB, Florida

Jones has some pretty big shoes to fill, as Kyle Trask had one of the best seasons any Gator QB has ever had. Throw in the fact that Florida also lost all world TE Kyle Pitts and top receiver Kadarius Toney to the draft doesn't help matters either. With that being said, Jones has a great opportunity to bring a new dimension to the offense with his legs, and we know how good of an offensive mind Dan Mullen is. Don't be surprised if Jones is making some serious noise this fall.

5. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

