SEC Week: Sleepers that may surprise

It’s SEC preview week and here is a look at some secret sleepers not many people talk about in the conference.

1. OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

Salyer was a former five-star so you’d think he’d get plenty of attention but, after taking awhile to come into his own, he’s kind of a forgotten man in the SEC. He could be one of the best offensive linemen in the conference this season.

2. WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

You may not consider Burks a sleeper since he is viewed as a potential first-rounder, but I don’t think enough of the country knows how good he actually is.

3. WR Cam Johnson, Vanderbilt

Johnson is the main man through the air for Vanderbilt but no one pays much attention and perhaps they should

4. TE Justin Rigg, Kentucky

Rigg has put up pedestrian numbers so far but he’s an effective blocker and that gets overlooked. This should be his best offensive year.

5. CB Martin Emerson, Mississippi State

He has great length and he’s an excellent and active tackler that the NFL is noticing. Others should as well.

6. DT Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

Peevy gets overlooked with DeMarvin Leal around, but he’s one of the better interior linemen in the country.

7. DB Smoke Monday, Auburn

Smoke can do it all from tackle to make big plays on the ball but despite the great nickname he doesn’t get the kudos of others.

8. QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

What is Corral doing on this list? After all he threw for 3,347 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. But he also threw 14 interceptions and that’s kept him behind players such as Spencer Rattler, Sam Howell and maybe even JT Daniels in the national spotlight.

9. RB Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky

I love Rodriguez as a running back but he doesn’t get the workload to gain the attention others do. That could change this year.

10. CB Roger McCreary, Auburn