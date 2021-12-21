SEC Spotlight: Reviewing the conference's 2021 season

The college football regular season and conference championships are in the books. What happened that we expected? Didn’t expect? Here’s a wrap up, continuing today with the Big Ten.



EXPECTED

Georgia and Alabama in the title game — We all knew going into the season that these were the two best teams, and it played out exactly that way. While they got it done in different manners (Alabama's explosive offense and Georgia's stifling defense), both of them were head and shoulders above the competition, and now they're both in the playoff. Kentucky's OL was dominant — I picked this as one of the top units in the country heading into the season, and they proved me right with Darrian Kinnard and co. paving the way to a 9-3 record and second place in the East. They averaged 5.5 yards per carry as a team, good for fourth in the country. Vanderbilt doesn't belong — While expectations were not very high in Clark Lea's first season, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Commodores. They opened by being dominated by FCS East Tennessee State, barely beat Colorado State and Connecticut, and went winless in conference. Their offense was pathetic, as they were shut out twice in conference play, and didn't seem to have a pulse at all outside of Chris Pierce Jr.

*****

UNEXPECTED

Shane Beamer (USA Today Sports Images)

South Carolina goes bowling — Shane Beamer undertook a big rebuild in Columbia when he was hired, and expectations weren't high for the season, especially when they had to start grad assistant Zeb Noland at the beginning of the season. But they rallied well, beating both Florida and Auburn late in the season, and get to take on North Carolina in the postseason. Arkansas finishes in the AP Top 25 — The Razorbacks showed signs of life last year in Sam Pittman's first season at the helm, but they really came alive this season, pulling off some big wins over then top-10 Texas A&M, Texas and Mississippi State. They finished third in the West, and Treylon Burks elevated his game to become one of the best WR's in the country. Tennessee is dangerous — After losing what seemed like their entire roster to the portal, and bringing in a new coach in Josh Heupel late in the cycle, it looked like it was going to be a lost season for the Vols. But their offense really got cooking in the second half of the season, finishing eighth in the country in scoring.

*****

AWARDS

Matt Corral (USA Today Sports Images)