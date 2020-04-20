News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-20 16:01:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Schools coming hard after OL Josh Simmons

Josh Simmons
Josh Simmons
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

Joshua Simmons has been landing offers left and right since his de-commitment from Oregon a few weeks ago.With the coronavirus travel ban, the four-star offensive lineman from San Diego (Calif.) He...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}