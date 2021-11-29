Rumor Mill: Michigan makes huge impression on recruits

*****

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound defensive end from Austin (Texas) Westlake emerged late in the recruiting process and his weekend visit to Michigan could have been huge when it becomes time to make a decision. “I’ve never been to an event like that before,” he said. Michigan has been one of Burke’s top teams and, “it will definitely stay that way.”

*****

The Michigan run game definitely impressed Crocker during his weekend visit and he loved the fans rushing the field after the Wolverines beat Ohio State. Michigan definitely has moved up even higher on his list but Tennessee and Georgia are also high. Kentucky, Ole Miss and Mississippi State should also be watched for the Nashville (Tenn.) Franklin Road Academy 2023 four-star offensive lineman.

*****

Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Georgia and Ohio State made the top seven for Harris but after a weekend visit to Auburn, the Tigers are going to get another look. The 2023 four-star cornerback from Phenix City (Ala.) Glenwood said there was a miscommunication with the coaches about their defensive system but now that has been worked out and the Tigers are back in it.

*****

Michigan has now emerged as the frontrunner for the 2024 safety from College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy after his weekend visit. Heard loved the atmosphere and said, “it’s an environment every athlete wants to play (in).” Ohio State and Texas A&M could offer soon and those two programs would move way up his list.

*****

Michigan was already a top contender for the 2023 four-star offensive guard from West Bloomfield, Mich., but this weekend the Wolverines might have moved even higher. What Herring liked the most was that Michigan dominated the line of scrimmage and controlled the narrative all game long. “Michigan is high in my recruitment,” he said.

*****

The 2023 four-star defensive end from College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy had a phenomenal time at Michigan over the weekend, thinks Aidan Hutchinson is the best pass rusher in the country and the Wolverines are now second on his list. One problem for Michigan fans though: Even though Ohio State lost, the Buckeyes are still the frontrunner for him.

*****

The players, the coaches, the staff and the fans all stood out to the 2024 four-star linebacker from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy at Michigan this past weekend as the Wolverines make an early impression. “Michigan was different,” he said. But Jackson already has nearly a dozen offers and many other programs will get involved so the 2024 standout isn’t naming favorites yet.

*****

Alabama and Georgia emerged as the two frontrunners for the former Florida commit but James showed up surprisingly at the Florida-Florida State game last weekend and it was “amazing” and he “loved it.” The Gators are now back in the mix for the Mobile (Ala.) Faith Academy and James said that even before Billy Napier was named coach on Sunday.

*****

The 2023 defensive end from Norman (Okla.) Community Christian School was at Oklahoma State over the weekend for Bedlam and, “it was the best football game I've ever been to,” he said. The Cowboys have left a big impression and could be a leading candidate, but Jobe said he is still open to all programs and has no leader.

*****

Michigan really made a big impression on the Texas A&M commit and he plans to keep communication open with the Wolverines. But his pledge to the Aggies remains firm. The Wylie (Texas) East 2023 four-star defensive end is originally from Flint and only moved to Texas in 2009 and still has grandparents in Michigan, so there are connections that could help the Wolverines down the line.

*****

Luke Montgomery could not make the trip to Michigan this weekend because of a minor injury he sustained in basketball but his brother, Ryan, made the trip and his father said “it was incredible,” and “the atmosphere was really top-notch.” The 2025 QB from Findlay, Ohio, who already has a Michigan offer, also got to talk with position coach Matt Weiss before the game. It made an impression.

*****

The 2023 four-star receiver from West Bloomfield, Mich., has made it clear Michigan is the team to beat in his recruitment and after experiencing Saturday’s environment in person it might not be all that close. “Michigan is most definitely high on my list without a doubt,” Morgan said.

*****

The 2023 defensive end from Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt Trussville loved the environment at Auburn and said that it was one of the loudest places he’s seen so far. Auburn is among his early favorites but it remains a long list with Oklahoma, Michigan, Florida, Penn State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M standing out most.

*****

Michigan has moved to the top for the 2023 offensive lineman from Pfafftown (N.C.) Ronald Reagan although Penn State, NC State and Louisville have made a significant impression as well. “It was like nothing I’ve ever experienced before,” Pendleton said of being at Michigan’s win over Ohio State. “I loved it.”

*****

The 2023 athlete from Granada Hills, Calif., could not make it to his planned Michigan visit this weekend but the Wolverines remain high on his list along with Utah and Oregon State. A visit to Ann Arbor could move Michigan even higher and he’s hoping to plan one this offseason.

*****

Stone grew up cheering for Oklahoma in Bedlam but he had an outstanding time on Saturday night in Stillwater and said, “Honestly, felt like the best place I’ve been to and the atmosphere after the game was crazy.” Oklahoma State has a lot of connections to the 2024 four-star defensive tackle from Del City, Okla., since his father played with defensive line coach Greg Richmond in high school. Plus he has a former teammate on the Cowboys and a current one committed now. Oklahoma State is definitely a real contender in his recruitment.

*****

Michigan has jumped out as the early frontrunner for the 2023 tight end from Oswego, Ill., after his weekend visit to the Big House. Tennessee is also making some serious in-roads but the environment in Ann Arbor was something Tonielli won’t forget. “It was insane,” he said. “I honestly can’t even describe the feeling.”

*****