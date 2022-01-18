Rumor Mill: Latest on elite unsigned players in Polynesian Bowl

HONOLULU -- After a one-year COVID-19-caused hiatus, the Polynesian Bowl is back and some of the biggest names from around the country are in Hawaii to compete in the final high school football game of their careers. The game features 27 unsigned players, including big names such as five-star linebacker Harold Perkins. After the players arrived and met with the media on Monday, we share the latest intel and rumblings from a busy day.

A FIVE-STAR FLIP?

It's only been two weeks since five-star linebacker Harold Perkins made his commitment to Texas A&M but that hasn't stopped him from making headlines with his visits to other schools. Perkins took an official visit to Florida over the weekend before turning around and flying all the way to Hawaii to arrive in time for the week of festivities. He said the trip lived up to his lofty expectations and now the Gators are firmly in the mix. Originally a Louisiana native, Perkins was expected to take an official to LSU later this month, but said he is scraping that in exchange for a trip to Miami. The fact that Perkins committed and so quickly went back out on the visit trail is at least cause for some concern for Aggies fans, as is the fact that he's planning to announce a final decision on National Signing Day next month. Right now it seems like the Aggies are in quite the fight to get his signature.

*****

WILL IULI END UP BACK IN THE FLOCK?

Following Mario Cristobal's departure from Oregon for Miami, Rivals250 offensive lineman Davie Iuli backed off his commitment to Oregon, with most speculating he wouldn't end up back in the fold with the Ducks. Now, despite a strong push from Cristobal to get Iuli to follow him to Coral Gables, it seems as if the Ducks are right back in the mix. Iuli said he's down to a final three of Oregon, Miami and USC. He took an official to Miami before arriving in Hawaii and said he loved his time in Coral Gables, but is it enough to join the rest of the former Ducks in Florida? It's also worth noting that Oregon signee Ben Roberts made it clear that he will be pitching the Ducks to his close friend as the two hang out this week as well.

*****

WILL LANNING LAND LOWE?

Three-star wide receiver Justius Lowe recently backed off his commitment to Utah, a surprise considering he committed to the Utes just prior to the Early Signing Period in December. Notre Dame and USC both recently entered the picture and it was expected that Lowe would take at least one more official visit before signing day. But on Monday he said his mind his made up among his final three of Notre Dame, Oregon and USC. After raving about the new Oregon staff during interviews it seems like only a matter of time before Lowe makes his commitment to the Ducks official. He's expected to announce his decision some time during the week in Hawaii.

Justius Lowe

*****

SOONERS IN POLE POSITION FOR HENRY?

After not signing with Michigan during the early period it seems like only a formality for Kevonte Henry to end up at another school. Now it appears as if that battle is down to Oklahoma and Florida. Henry wrapped up an official visit in Norman just prior to flying to Hawaii and said he enjoyed his time there, especially meeting with Brent Venables. In fact, Henry said he always hoped he would end up at Clemson, mainly because of Venables and now he has to a chance to play for him with the Sooners. The trip to Florida seems more exploratory at the moment as Henry doesn't know much about what to expect in Gainesville, but it's clear the Gators will have to knock the trip out of the park to catch up with Oklahoma. Henry said he will make a decision after that trip with a plan to announce on signing day.

*****

LINCOLN RILEY HAS PAC-12's ATTENTION

Lincoln Riley (Jeff McCulloch/TrojanSports.com)