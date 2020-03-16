Even though campus visits and off-campus recruiting has taken a backseat for the next month in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, there is still a lot of interesting things going on with the 2021 class. Today, we start daily roundtables asking the Rivals team of analysts one question per day: Today's question is who is someone the Rivals analysts have seen this offseason that could get a rankings bump?

Jaden Alexis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

ROB CASSIDY, FLORIDA RECRUITING ANALYST

I was really impressed with speedy wide receiver Jaden Alexis at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Miami. We hadn’t seen him in person until the event and he made his case to add a fourth star. Long, explosive receiver Quincy Skinner has also positioned himself nicely. Both will have my vote to obtain four-star status when we meet to discuss rankings.

ADAM FRIEDMAN, EAST COAST RECRUITING ANALYST

You could put a few names here from the receiver group at the Miami Rivals Camp. Bralon Brown and Troy Stellato are two that come to mind. Both Rivals250 prospects should be moving up when the rankings are updated. They both showed reliable hands and an impressive combination of route-running skills and speed. They have no trouble beating 1-on-1 coverage.

Elite Florida WR Bralon Brown trimmed his list to five options -- Georgia Tech, Miami, Georgia, Penn State and Ole Miss



Which school do you think lands his commitment? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/PX97aHgL7d — Rivals (@Rivals) March 15, 2020

ADAM GORNEY, NATIONAL/WEST RECRUITING ANALYST

Devin Kirkwood is someone who has proven time and again this offseason that he deserves a big jump in the rankings and he will be under consideration when we meet to re-update the 2021 class.

Kirkwood was awesome at the Rivals Camp stop in Los Angeles. He has tremendous length and athleticism, he’s sticky in coverage and I love his competitiveness. Kirkwood can still work on his technique but he’s bouncy, athletic and his length is so special that he can close really well and break up lots of passes.

Most likely a safety in college, Kirkwood has all the physical tools to be really special and to move up in the rankings.

Terrence Cooks (Rivals.com)

JOSH HELMHOLDT, MIDWEST RECRUITING ANALYST

The Midwest off-season action tends to heat up later in the spring, so I'm going to step out of my region and reflect on a prospect I saw at the Houston Rivals Camp last month. Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek linebacker Terrence Cooks cruised to position MVP honors at that event after acing every challenge put in front of him.

The 6-foot-3 prospect looks small for the position right now, but in reality he just has a lean frame and will be able to add the necessary weight without sacrificing athleticism. That athleticism is key, and likely what has attracted nearly 30 scholarship offers, many coming in just the last few months.

LB Terrence Cooks (@ii_cooks) with a nice rep at the #RivalsCamp Houston. pic.twitter.com/vFQgIgTkTx — Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) February 23, 2020

CHAD SIMMONS, SOUTHEAST RECRUITING ANALYST

Micah Morris is definitely that guy for me in my region. Not too many camps have happened for prospects in my states, but Morris was a star at the Rivals Camp in Orlando.

The offensive tackle out of Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County is the No. 86 prospect in the country, so he is already highly ranked — but he's not ranked high enough. He is going to ascend into the top 50 for sure. He showed in Florida why programs like Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and others are in strong pursuit.

#Rivals100 OL Micah Morris was a brick wall at yesterday's @RivalCamp in Orlando.



He spoke with @ChadSimmons_ about his new plan of attack when it comes to his recruitment: https://t.co/qj7uDsJJwL pic.twitter.com/RZRvyRvNMb — Rivals (@Rivals) February 17, 2020

SAM SPIEGELMAN, SOUTH-CENTRAL RECRUITING ANALYST

Tunmise Adeleye has always been one of the top defensive ends in this 2021 class, and he came out on fire at the Rivals Camp Series in Orlando. Adeleye looks explosive, determined and has an array of pass-rushing moves that the opposition in Florida could not withstand. He has always been a top-50 player and now he's putting himself into a different conversation as a potential five-star down the road.