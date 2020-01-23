The rosters for the 2020 McDonald's All-American Game have been released and as usual, feature an impressive collection of talent from all across the country.

The game will be played in Houston on April 1 at the Toyota Center and of the 24 players to make the game, 20 are currently ranked as five-star prospects.

In the midst of a worst-case-scenario season, North Carolina has serious reinforcements on the way with four of their signees making the team. Tobacco Road enemy Duke has landed three on the team while Kentucky is the only other program to land multiple players in the game. No. 3 overall Jalen Green is the highest ranked of the four undecided players to make the game.

Rosters will be divided between East and West squads at some point in the next few weeks.

