K.J. Simpson has been a popular target on the west coast for a while now with scholarship offers coming from several west coast programs along with some outside the region. But it was a 41-point outing recently that sparked a couple new offers, Arizona and USC .

Arizona: “I love Arizona. I’ve been there multiple times for camps and other things. I know Ira Lee and Brandon Williams because I played against them, but I’m familiar with Nico Mannion and Josh Green through West Coast Elite. They are a really good program with a great coaching staff as well.”

California: “They have come in pretty hard. I know [assistant coach] Marty Wilson well. He flew out to one of my games recently, which I really appreciated.”

Georgia Tech: “They offered and are on me hard. I really like their program. The coach seems like a very energetic guy. He’s always calling and checking on me. He called me before one of my games to make sure I’m good and then asked me to call him after the game to let him know how I did.”

USC: “I’ve followed them for a long time. I really enjoy the coaching staff. They are very welcoming. The way they check up on me, and sometimes it’s not even about basketball, it makes me feel really good.”

Washington State: “I like the coaching staff there. I like how they have come in and approached me. They made it seem like I really fit what they need instead of just wanting me, which I really like. They are a good program.”