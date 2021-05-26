 Rivals100 WR CJ Williams updates visit schedule and is planning more
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-26 11:09:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 WR CJ Williams updates visit schedule and is planning more

CJ Williams
CJ Williams
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Top 30 prospect CJ Williams lived up to the expectations on Sunday at the Rivals Camp and his recruitment is living up to expectations too. The Santa Ana (Ca.) Mater Dei star receiver is entertaining offers from the top programs in the nation and he’s made progress figuring out the next steps in his recruiting process.

*****

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}