Rivals100 QB Jaden Rashada set for a busy month
March is set to be very busy for Rivals100 quarterback Jaden Rashada. The Pittsburg, Calif. star plans on taking almost half a dozen visits over the next month before a possible commitment in the early summer.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news