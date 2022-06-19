Rivals Underclassmen Challenge: Best of the RBs/LBs

While the number of linebackers and running backs who attended the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge was limited, there was no shortage of talent between the two positions at the event. Here is a look at five prospects from the running back and linebacker groups who stood out.



LB DYLAN WILLIAMS

Dylan Williams

This was my first opportunity to do a deep evaluation of Williams and he did not disappoint. The four-star from Long Beach (Calif.) Poly stood out in every portion of the camp from start to finish. Williams' footwork, athleticism and bend were impressive during drill work. He then went on to be one of the best during pass rush 1-on1s against the running backs where he showed his ability to win with speed, power and impressive bend when coming off the edge. He finished up the day with an impressive showing during coverage 1-on1s against the running backs; he covered more like a safety than a linebacker. The impressive thing is Williams did this while still growing and getting used to his body. His best football is in front of him and once he fully develops, the sky's the limit.

LB SAMMY BROWN

Sammy Brown

Brown is a physical and athletic freak at the linebacker position and there was no better display of that than when he won his heat of the Fastest Man competition against a group of skill players who can flat out run. Williams has great size, body control and proved to be the ultimate competitor on the day. I loved what he showed during 1-on-1 pass rush drills against the running backs and his explosiveness during pretty much every portion of the camp. His ability to run with even the best skill players during coverage 1-on1s was impressive and proved that he has the potential to be a multi-tool player at the next level.

RB JAYDEN SCOTT

Jayden Scott

When I first saw Scott during the media session the night prior to the camp, I was not sure what position he played. With a stout build I was pleasantly surprised when he was part of the running back group and began to separate himself with his impressive foot-work during the drill portion at the beginning of the camp. Scott further opened my eyes during the linebacker/running back pass rush 1on1s where he was tasked with defending the pass rush with a linebacker coming full speed at them. Scott was as stout as could be against the pass rush and proved that he will be an asset not only as a runner and receiving threat at the next level, but also as a great addition to quarterback protection. This dynamic skill-set could make him a true three down back at the college level. He capped his day off with an impressive showing during 1-on-1s as a receiver and ended up taking home Running Back MVP honors on the day.

LB KELAN BUTLER

I was shocked when I found out that Butler was only a 2025 prospect as he looked like he was much older. He has great body control for a young linebacker at his size and showed a great motor throughout the day. It is hard to gauge how physical a player is during these events since the players are not wearing pads, but you could tell by Butler's relentless play that he has the potential to be a physical force on the field in the coming years. Butler especially drew my attention during the 1-on-1 pass rush drills against the running backs. He was explosive off the ball, used his length to give the running backs fits throughout that portion of the camp, and played through the whistle every rep. His career is just beginning but I would not be surprised to see his recruitment blow up in the coming years.

RB ALVIN HENDERSON

Alvin Henderson