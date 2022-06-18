Rivals Underclassmen Challenge: Best of the QBs

ATLANTA - The arm talent at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge was an embarrassment of riches Friday. Pulling top prospects from the 2024-26 classes, there were representatives from the West Coast, South, Midwest and East Coast making their communities and schools proud.

KAMARI MCCLELLAN

McClellan entered the Underclassmen Challenge with heavy momentum having earned the last Rivals Camp Series regional MVP honors in Atlanta. Against great competition in the QB room, McClellan rose to the occasion winning the skills portion of the camp and tossed the pigskin 61-yards to winning the long ball competition. The 1-on-1s were highly contested featuring the best of the best among corners and safeties, throw after throw McClellan made it look too easy.

MYLES JACKSON

There is a style from under center on the West Coast and Jackson embodies that style of play. Cool and calm, Jackson was a true technician throughout the challenge. Jackson was throwing darts always on target with his passes with a quick compact release. Adding to the total package, he anticipated really well against DBs waiting for the breaks or leading his receivers to the spot.

MABREY METTAUER

The gunslinging Texas QB is a real thing, and Mettauer brought it with him to Atlanta. Big body, Sunday arm, Mettauer was ripping passes having the extra sauce to fit passes into the smallest of windows. Mettauer was put to the test during the different drills showing he is well coached and has no problems being put to the test.

KJ JACKSON

The spin out of a lefty’s hand can make it hard for a QB to connect with new receivers at a camp; on Friday top targets running routes had no problem hauling in Jackson’s passes. Rolling to his left or right during footwork drills, Jackson was on his game. Challenged with hitting small net targets, Jackson was consistently good. During the long-ball toss, Jackson launched it 58 yards.

JADEN O'NEAL