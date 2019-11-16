This week in the Rivals Roundtable, national analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald are talking early signing period. More specifically, does it need any change? What miss could come back to haunt a program and then looking ahead, which recruitment will be most important heading into the late period?

Bossi: So, I’ve been covering signing days for longer than any high school player who signed this week has been alive. I’ve got some perspective here. This early signing period has been hands down the most vanilla and unsurprising period ever. To heck with Sriracha, there was no hint of spice this time around. So, yes, I do think things could be changed a bit.



Players should be able to sign the moment they commit if that’s what they want to do. Really, though, with the number of decommits we see each spring due to job changes, I’d be even more in favor of eliminating the early signing period altogether and then pushing spring back a week or two to give new staffs time to try and recruit and kids who are left without coaching staffs time to really explore their options.

Evans: I talked about it within my Three-Point Play article on Thursday but, while I get all of the excitement from fan bases and the prospects that are set to sign, there really is not a whole lot that takes place that we don’t foresee happening. This is not like in football where a commitment really isn’t a commitment, if you can say such a thing. More times than not, whenever a basketball prospect commits prior to the early signing period, a signing immediately takes place when the early period opens.



Want to juice things up? Just entirely get rid of the signing periods and, whenever a prospect who enters his junior year commits, he can immediately sign. It would make for a whole lot less decommitments and add more value into what an offer really means.



McDonald: Once you have dabbled in the world of football recruiting like I have, basketball recruiting during the signing period is mostly anticlimactic. You don't see kids flipping commitments out of nowhere. Most kids make commitments before the signing period starts and sign with the school they previously chose. Schools generally don't recruit committed prospects, which eliminates a lot of the craziness that takes place in football.



There is a part of me that wishes more coaches would recruit committed players and throw out the unwritten rule against doing so. It would stir up some drama in the sport and make my life more interesting from a completely selfish standpoint. I also don't understand why more coaches don't. You have limited spots to begin with and one or two prospects can change the course of your program.