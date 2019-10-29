News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-29 09:38:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals Recruiting Podcast: Inside the Uiagalelei-Young showdown

Bryce Young
Bryce Young (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Josh Helmholdt and Adam Gorney
Rivals.com

Josh Helmholdt returns to the podcast-waves with a revamped podcast focused on college football recruiting. Today's episode features an interview with Rivals' National Recruiting analyst Adam Gorney. They discussed the big showdown in SoCal between the D.J. Uiagalelei, the top-ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2020 class, and Bryce Young, the nation's top-ranked dual-threat signal caller.


MORE: Uiagalelei-Young showdown lives up to the hype

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State


RUNDOWN

3:12 – What happened when D.J. Uiagalelei faced off with Bryce Young

8:32 – The reasons behind Young’s success this season

11:48 - Projecting Young’s future ranking

15:07 – Why SoCal’s top two QBs are headed to the ACC and SEC

18:24 – Who are the QBs to know in SoCal for 2021

22:26 - Recruiting 101: What to expect leading into the Dec. Signing Period

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}