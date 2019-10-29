Josh Helmholdt returns to the podcast-waves with a revamped podcast focused on college football recruiting. Today's episode features an interview with Rivals' National Recruiting analyst Adam Gorney . They discussed the big showdown in SoCal between the D.J. Uiagalelei , the top-ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2020 class, and Bryce Young , the nation's top-ranked dual-threat signal caller.

RUNDOWN

3:12 – What happened when D.J. Uiagalelei faced off with Bryce Young

8:32 – The reasons behind Young’s success this season

11:48 - Projecting Young’s future ranking

15:07 – Why SoCal’s top two QBs are headed to the ACC and SEC

18:24 – Who are the QBs to know in SoCal for 2021

22:26 - Recruiting 101: What to expect leading into the Dec. Signing Period