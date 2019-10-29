Rivals Recruiting Podcast: Inside the Uiagalelei-Young showdown
Josh Helmholdt returns to the podcast-waves with a revamped podcast focused on college football recruiting. Today's episode features an interview with Rivals' National Recruiting analyst Adam Gorney. They discussed the big showdown in SoCal between the D.J. Uiagalelei, the top-ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2020 class, and Bryce Young, the nation's top-ranked dual-threat signal caller.
RUNDOWN
3:12 – What happened when D.J. Uiagalelei faced off with Bryce Young
8:32 – The reasons behind Young’s success this season
11:48 - Projecting Young’s future ranking
15:07 – Why SoCal’s top two QBs are headed to the ACC and SEC
18:24 – Who are the QBs to know in SoCal for 2021
22:26 - Recruiting 101: What to expect leading into the Dec. Signing Period