The new 2021 rankings are set to roll out this week and, while this was a highly unusual spring evaluation period, the debate about who could end the cycle as the top prospect in the Rivals250 continues to rage. National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney, East Coast Analyst Adam Friedman, and Southeast Analyst Chad Simmons explain who they think will finish as the No. 1 prospect in the Rivals250. FARRELL: How has this ranking update been different?



ADAM FRIEDMAN: Caleb Williams

It’s a shame the overwhelming majority of the players from the East Coast weren’t able to showcase their development this spring. Quarterback Caleb Williams is one of the many players everybody was excited to see because he does have the potential to be the top-ranked prospect in the Rivals250. His arm strength, accuracy, decision-making and athleticism all make him a special prospect.

Williams, who named a top three of Oklahoma, Maryland and LSU, is the quarterback in this class with the best chance of finishing at the top of the rankings, and I do think a quarterback should end up in the top spot. In the 20 NFL Drafts this century, a non-quarterback has only been selected No. 1 overall six times. The quarterback position is easily the most important in the sport and one in a class as talented and as deep as this should end up No. 1 in the Rivals250.

ADAM GORNEY: Korey Foreman

We've found the best player in this recruiting cycle and should not overthink it. Korey Foreman is a beast at defensive end, unstoppable on the high school level and last summer at The Opening he absolutely dominated everybody in the 2020 class. Someone who was there watching said Foreman was the best player on the field and that included Clemson signee Bryan Bresee, our No. 1 prospect in 2020.

Foreman has certainly not done anything to disprove that statement and while he didn't put up mind-boggling numbers as a junior it's because he deals with double- and triple-teams on every snap. An argument could be made two years ago when he and USC's Drake Jackson played defensive ends opposite each other on Corona (Calif.) Centennial's defensive line that Foreman was even better than Jackson back then.

He has an unbelievable motor, he's physical as anybody and he's a playmaker. There are other talented kids in this class, sure, but Foreman is the best all-around prospect.

CHAD SIMMONS: Amarius Mims