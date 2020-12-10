CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Who will be the first five-star RB?

There are currently zero five-star running backs in the Class of 2022, but a trio of talented backs are putting themselves in the conversation for a fifth star after wrapping up their junior seasons. Trevor Etienne, Raleek Brown and Gavin Sawchuk are all Rivals100 prospects and rank among the top-50 players nationally. Are one of these backs on the cusp of adding a fifth star? Analysts Sam Spiegelman (South Central), Adam Gorney (West Coast, national) and Mike Farrell (national) weigh in.

Trevor Etienne (Sam Spiegelman)

"Etienne has emerged as a household name largely because of the success of older brother, Travis, who is wrapping up a historical four-year career at Clemson as we speak. The younger Etienne is equally as special in his own right and has been the driving force of Jennings High's success the past few years.

"Etienne possesses breakaway speed and is especially elusive and can accelerate in a hurry. He's a threat to score from anywhere on the field, and despite a smaller, compact build, Etienne is a powerful runner with exceptional balance and the ability to stay on his feet and extend plays. He's come through with big-time performances on big stages as a true three-down back.

"Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M have all offered the Rivals100 running back. LSU was the first offer to arrive for the Louisiana native, but could he follow in his big brother's footsteps at Clemson?" - Sam Spiegelman, South Central analyst

Raleek Brown

"When Raleek Brown shows up to an event and you just look at him, he doesn't have the build of a five-star running back and he's on the short side. Over the last year or so, Brown has grown a little bit and has added muscle but still he doesn't blow you away.

"Wait until he starts running routes, blowing defenders away and making highlight-reel moves and catches. In games, Brown does a phenomenal job of hiding behind bigger offensive linemen, finding the hole and then exploding for big gains.

"In the open field, nobody could catch him. But he has the added ability of splitting out and being just an absolute mismatch for nickel coverage or linebackers in the slot. In space, I don't know if I've ever seen him get slowed down. Brown loves to compete, he is a playmaker and he could be in the five-star conversation with a big junior season. That's why Alabama, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, USC and many others are so interested." - Adam Gorney, National and West analyst

Gavin Sawchuck (Nate Clouse)