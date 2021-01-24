CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Who should be the No. 1 prospect in 2021?

The final 2021 rankings will be released this week and, like always, there was a healthy debate about which prospect should be No. 1 overall in the class. In today’s discussion, Rivals analysts argue for a specific recruit and say why that prospect should hold the top spot.

DE KOREY FOREMAN

Korey Foreman

Foreman is a nearly unstoppable force as a defensive end who has all the physical and mental traits of someone who should be the No. 1 prospect in a recruiting class. He’s big, strong, he has an unstoppable motor, he wants to be coached, he is focused on being great and through the coronavirus shutdown, Foreman has not stopped working out and trying to get better. The speed off the edge is there. The ability to track players down is there. Foreman is really special and even dealing with double and triple teams in high school, quarterbacks have to run for their lives. He was the former No. 1 prospect in the class and only moved off that line because others had phenomenal senior seasons and by no fault of his own has not played yet but Foreman can make an argument that he’s the best in the class. - Rivals National/West Analyst Adam Gorney

OT JC LATHAM

JC Latham (Rivals.com)

Latham’s play and development over the last year has placed him in this discussion. He was a defensive lineman that played basketball a couple of years ago that made the move to offense, and quickly became a top prospect at tackle. He has the ideal frame, he bends well, he plays a premiere position, and Alabama is known for developing players across the board for the NFL, so there are a lot of things in Latham’s favor. - Rivals Southeast Analyst Chad Simmons

DT MAASON SMITH

Maason Smith (Sam Spiegelman)

Smith shed almost 50 pounds ahead of his senior season and his improved athleticism and burst was certainly noticeable. He was a force in the middle of the defensive line and saw action on the edge as a true pass-rusher. Smith has showcased the ability to take on double- and at times, triple-teams, and still shed blockers in time to make plays behind the line. He's a rare talent that at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds is technically sound, explosive off the line with a rare blend of power and closing speed. - Rivals Mid-South Analyst Sam Spiegelman

QB CALEB WILLIAMS

Caleb Williams (Rivals.com)