Rivals Rankings Week: Who should be No. 1 in the 2021 class?
The new 2021 rankings are set to be released in the coming days but there is still an ongoing debate about who should be No. 1 in the class. Here are three prospects who will continue to be toward the top of the class and who could vie for No. 1 in the coming months.
RELATED: The top 25 recruiters in the 2020 cycle
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
KOREY FOREMAN
An edge rusher with devastating speed and power, Foreman should remain No. 1 in this class and it might be hard for someone to overtake him until signing day. He’s just so special and so dominant on the high school level because he can beat almost any offensive tackle to the outside, he has moves inside or he can go right through them if needed. Against some of the best high school competition in Southern California, Foreman has been outstanding for many years and that is expected to continue heading into his senior season.
Foreman plays a premium position, he’s already committed to Clemson and everything is pointing in the right direction for him. There are many elite players in this class but Foreman definitely leads the way. - National/West Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney
AMARIUS MIMS
We know how important offensive tackles are in today's game, and Mims has blossomed into not only the top prospect at his position, but one of the top prospects in the country. After getting out and impressing at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge last summer, he continued to develop and improve throughout the season. He looks like a college junior physically, he is extremely athletic and his best football is ahead. Mims has emerged as a national name and he has put himself in the conversation for the nation's best in 2021. - Southeast Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons
CALEB WILLIAMS
Is there a better quarterback in this class than Williams? I don't think so and I'd be a little surprised if he doesn't remain in contention for No. 1 for the rest of this rankings cycle. Williams has all the tools to be successful at the college level and beyond. His arm strength, accuracy, mechanics, and mobility make him really difficult to slow down and he has a very high football IQ, which helps him quickly adjust to any changes the defense makes.
I'm a huge fan of what Foreman and Mims bring to the table but no one player can effect the game like a quarterback and I think Williams is the best of the bunch. - East Coast Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman