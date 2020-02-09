The new 2021 rankings are set to be released in the coming days but there is still an ongoing debate about who should be No. 1 in the class. Here are three prospects who will continue to be toward the top of the class and who could vie for No. 1 in the coming months.

KOREY FOREMAN

An edge rusher with devastating speed and power, Foreman should remain No. 1 in this class and it might be hard for someone to overtake him until signing day. He’s just so special and so dominant on the high school level because he can beat almost any offensive tackle to the outside, he has moves inside or he can go right through them if needed. Against some of the best high school competition in Southern California, Foreman has been outstanding for many years and that is expected to continue heading into his senior season. Foreman plays a premium position, he’s already committed to Clemson and everything is pointing in the right direction for him. There are many elite players in this class but Foreman definitely leads the way. - National/West Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney

AMARIUS MIMS

We know how important offensive tackles are in today's game, and Mims has blossomed into not only the top prospect at his position, but one of the top prospects in the country. After getting out and impressing at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge last summer, he continued to develop and improve throughout the season. He looks like a college junior physically, he is extremely athletic and his best football is ahead. Mims has emerged as a national name and he has put himself in the conversation for the nation's best in 2021. - Southeast Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons

CALEB WILLIAMS