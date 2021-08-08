Rivals Rankings Week: Who should be No. 1 in 2023?

The updated 2023 rankings will be unveiled this week, starting with the five-stars on Monday. Will there be a new No. 1 prospect in the country? Lebbeus Overton currently sits atop the rankings but there are plenty of big time prospects in the conversation for that coveted spot.

ARCH MANNING

"Entering the offseason, we viewed Manning as one of three players in the mix to be No. 1 in the country. As we flip the script and move toward the season, Manning certainly proved worthy of claiming the top spot. He was masterful at Clemson's camp and impressed in Austin as well. He's enjoyed a promising spring and fall camp so far as New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman and is poised for a special junior season. The fact that he's a football junkie with unique family connections at the same position only inspire more confidence in Manning's future." - Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

MALACHI NELSON

"I'd have no issue with Manning as the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class because he is incredibly skilled and the family pedigree is unquestionable but Malachi Nelson could definitely make an argument for the No. 1 spot. The Oklahoma commit is the best playmaking quarterback in the class, he has exceptional arm talent and his accuracy is extraordinary as well since he completed 73 percent of his passes in his sophomore season. Pairing Nelson's ability with Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley's offense almost guarantees that the Sooners offense is going to be humming like crazy. Nelson is uber-talented, he will be surrounded by playmakers and Oklahoma has done so incredibly well with its quarterbacks recently with Nelson next in line." - Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director

*****

LEBBEUS OVERTON

"The eye in the sky doesn't lie and Overton is an absolute beast in actual games. He may not have had the best offseason but his game is based more on strength and power instead of pure speed on the edge. We were able to see how technically advanced Overton's game is and it's obvious that Overton shouldn't have a huge learning curve once he gets to the next level. There is little doubt in my mind that Overton will remind everybody why he's the top player in the country as the fall progresses." - Adam Friedman, National Recruiting Analyst/Ranking Director

*****

KADYN PROCTOR