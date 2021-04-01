CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Who just missed the Rivals100?

“Pierce Clarkson has been splitting time with 2022 three-star Katin Houser and that's not a knock on either quarterback – both are just really skilled and do a great job running the offense at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco. "Clarkson has an advanced feel for the position. His dad, Steve Clarkson, is a quarterback trainer so that definitely helps and over the last year he has noticeably matured physically. Besides being able to make tough throws against excellent competition as a sophomore, Clarkson is also a really good athlete who can run to pick up yards.” – Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director

“The state of Michigan places just one prospect in the initial Rivals100, but there are others who could push for inclusion at that level later in the process. Offensive guard Cole Dellinger is one of those prospects. He played on an offensive line that included his brother, four-star 2021 LSU signee Garrett Dellinger, and Rivals100 offensive guard Rocco Spindler. LSU has already offered the younger Dellinger, as have in-state Big Ten programs Michigan and Michigan State.” – Josh Helmholdt, National Recruiting Analyst

Malik Elzy (Rivals.com)

“Illinois was one of the states that did not play a season last fall, so Chicago wide receiver Malik Elzy is just starting his sophomore campaign this spring. Off-season camps gave us a chance to get a preview of that season, though, and Elzy shows high-level potential. "A tall, smooth athlete, Elzy is a technician at the position and a very difficult man-on-man cover for defensive backs. Michigan jumped in with the first offer before his sophomore season started this spring.” – Helmholdt

“Gabarri Johnson was excellent at the Pylon 7v7 event in Arizona a month ago and he's now off to a hot start in his sophomore campaign. He is not going to blow you away physically but he has a great arm and what stands out most about his game is his decision-making. He does a great job scanning the field, finding the open receiver and then throwing a strike almost every time.” – Gorney

Will Norman

“A big, strong defensive end with quickness to the inside and outside, Will Norman has the tools to be a dominant defensive lineman. He is ironing out the technical aspects of his game but once he puts everything together, he could end up one of the highest-rated defensive linemen in this class. "Norman has the frame to bump inside if he keeps adding mass but right now he is at his most effective playing end and pushing around offensive tackles.” – Adam Friedman, National Recruiting Analyst, Rankings Director

“An early Boston College commit, Boubacar Traore has pretty much shut down his recruitment even though there will be many teams that try to pry him away from Jeff Hafley and his staff. He is a big, physical, athletic defensive end with the length to give any offensive lineman difficulties. Without a season in Massachusetts, Traore is finding his way to some camps and has been very impressive each time we’ve seen him.” – Friedman

Rico Walker (Rivals.com)