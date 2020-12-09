CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Who could be next 5-star 2022 QB?

Howard entered his junior season as a household name already, but he wasted zero time establishing that the hype was real. Howard, who committed to the in-state Tigers before the season, has emerged as arguably the state's top passer, completing better than 60 percent of his throws in a pass-dominated offense.

Howard stepped his game up against elite competition, leading St. Thomas More to a fourth-quarter comeback on the road at Baton Rouge Catholic earlier in the year. He has excellent arm talent and attacks downfield. He's mobile and plays with a high degree of confidence, and it would not be surprising to see Howard finish his first year as a starter playing for a state championship. - Sam Spiegelman, Rivals South-Central analyst

*****

Maalik Murphy

Murphy has been phenomenal on the camp and 7-on-7 circuit for years but he's been behind another talented quarterback at Gardena (Calif.) Serra until his junior season. This will be his opening opportunity to really show everyone on a national level what he can do with the pads on, and Murphy should be outstanding.

From a physical standpoint I find it hard to believe there is anyone else in the class that compares, since Murphy is so tall, so filled out and he's athletic when he needs to be. That's why he's received Cam Newton comparisons. But Murphy is a smoother passer at the same stage, and if that translates to Friday nights, he could be something special. He still has a lot to prove, but Murphy has all the ability in the world and should start showing it off even more this season in California, if there is a season. - Adam Gorney, Rivals national recruiting analyst



*****

Ty Simpson (Sam Spiegelman)

Simpson is a guy who could make that jump to five stars with some refinement. I like the way he feels the pass rush and slides around in the pocket, and he can get outside and throw on the run with above-average arm strength. As he gets bigger and stronger, those passes will zip even more. Like most younger quarterbacks, he needs to work on field vision and accuracy, but he has the tools. - Mike Farrell, Rivals national recruiting director

*****

Gunner Stockton (Rivals.com)