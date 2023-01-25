DYLAN EDWARDS TO COLORADO

"There are multiple backs ranked ahead of Colorado signee Dylan Edwards, but few will be put in a position for success as early and often as Edwards in Boulder. Deion Sanders and staff inherited a team with a serious deficiency of talent and a running back of Edwards' caliber gives the Buffaloes a dynamic playmaker and immediate home run threat. "New Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis is a mastermind when it comes to game planning, play calling and creating mismatches. Edwards will be a key component of Lewis' offense from day one, and I cannot think of another running back in this class who will be given the opportunity to be an immediate difference-maker like Edwards will." - Clint Cosgrove, national recruiting analyst.

*****

RICHARD YOUNG TO ALABAMA

"I love the way that Richard Young fits into Alabama‘s offensive identity. He’s kind of a throwback to what the big, tough Alabama offenses used to look like, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Tide try to bring some more toughness to the offensive side of the ball next season. "He’s a strong downhill runner who can run over defenders but also run around them. I like the way that he’s able to pick up yards in chunks, and he seems well suited for the offensive personnel in Tuscaloosa." - Adam Friedman, national recruiting analyst

*****

RODERICK ROBINSON TO GEORGIA

"When Roderick Robinson was committed to UCLA earlier in his recruitment, it was a good fit because the San Diego Lincoln standout was a bruising back like Zach Charbonnet who could pound through defensive lines, get to the second level, make people miss and be a nice addition to coach Chip Kelly’s offense. "When Robinson flipped to Georgia, it made even more sense because arguably no team in the country has done better developing big backs over the last few years than the Bulldogs. Robinson is all of 6-foot-1 and 229 pounds, basically a big block of muscle, and in a backfield loaded with all kinds of players with different skill sets he should be a phenomenal fit in Athens." - Adam Gorney, national recruiting director ***** "Whether it be Sony Michel, Nick Chubb or Todd Gurley, Georgia has excelled over the course of the last decade in developing heavy-set running backs that specialize in strength through tackling rather than elite breakaway speed. Robinson fits the mold of what Georgia has been able to do in that position room under running backs coach Dell McGee. "Georgia has become the popular choice when talking about "RBU," so it would be healthy to assume that any backfield weapon making his way to Athens would be a good fit, but Robinson furthers that point because of his size and ability, compared to what the Bulldogs have done in years past." - Nick Harris, national recruiting analyst

*****

JUSTICE HAYNES TO ALABAMA