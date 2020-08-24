CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Which QB should be next to join five-star ranks?

Rivals Rankings Week: Which QB should be next to join five-star ranks?
The new five-stars are out in the updated 2021 Rivals250, and a fourth quarterback joins the elite group. There are several more quarterbacks in the 2021 class who have been knocking on the five-star door for some time. Our analysts look at which non-five star passer has the best chance to move into that territory in future updates.
FARRELL: Kyle McCord
"I like the group of quarterbacks behind the five-stars and McCord has the best chance of having success. He has a very live arm and, once he learns to control it a bit better and develop more touch, he could be tough to stop." - Mike Farrell, National Recruiting Director
GORNEY: Jake Garcia
"Garcia has bounced around high schools so often and now he's playing his senior season in Valdosta, Ga., because California is not playing until the spring. Not a lot of people have had an opportunity to see Garcia thrive in long stretches at any one place. But when he shows up to an event, whether it's a camp or 7-on-7 or when he's playing with his high school football team, Garcia has a smooth release, it's effortless, he finds receivers all over the field and then he has a phenomenal job too of getting outside the pocket and keeping his eyes downfield.
Garcia plays the game calmly and coolly, never gets rattled and delivers the ball all over the field. If he was the long-term, established quarterback at a powerhouse program over many years, Garcia might already be a five-star." - Adam Gorney, National/West Recruiting Analyst
HELMHOLDT: J.J. McCarthy
"J.J. McCarthy avoided having his senior season canceled by the Illinois High School Association when he made the decision back in May to transfer from his Chicagoland home down to IMG Academy in Florida. That will give the Michigan commit the opportunity to showcase the work he has put in this off-season, which includes adding 20 pounds to his frame.
"McCarthy has always thrown with plus-velocity, it will be interesting to see what steps his game takes with the physical growth. Consistency is really the biggest hurdle between he and five-star status, and if he can show growth in that department while leading one of the most talented high school football teams, that would be a strong resume builder. – Josh Helmholdt, Midwest Recruiting Analyst