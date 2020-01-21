There are already five five-star receivers in the class of 2020, but there were also a handful of others who were under discussion as candidates for that highest ranking. In today’s Making The Case, a group of Rivals analysts break down some receivers we might regret not making a five-star in the final round of rankings.

CASSIDY'S VIEW: Gee Scott, Jr.

I've always been high on Scott and think he makes up for what he lacks in top end speed with incredible explosiveness and change of pace. He gets up to speed as quickly as any wideout in the country and has proven this against top-flight corners by standing out from the pack at elite national events. Scott is going to be a versatile weapon in the Ohio State offense and could make us feel stupid down the road.

FRIEDMAN'S VIEW: EJ Williams

I’ve been a big fan of Williams since I saw him a couple years ago and he’s come a long way. He just missed out on getting his fifth star, but he will surely have a ton of success in that Clemson offense. The Tigers have done a great job highlighting receivers with similar builds and similar skill sets, so Williams should be in for a heck of a college career. At the Under Armour All-America Game and in the practices, we saw how his frame has developed and how he’s able to separate from defenders. The Clemson staff will find plenty of ways to get Williams involved.

GORNEY'S VIEW: Gary Bryant

Bryant is not going to blow anybody away physically, but his speed makes him special in this class and that was on full display at the All-American Bowl. No cornerbacks could keep up with him and it’s almost deceptive how fast the USC commit is in the open field. Bryant does a fantastic job setting up cornerbacks, making a move and then putting the burners on. He can catch something short and make people miss because he’s on the smaller side or he can stretch the field and go deep.

Plus, the USC pledge has fantastic hands and he’s tougher than he looks. In USC’s offense, Bryant should catch a ton of passes, put up big yards and he could also be used on special teams because of his speed.

SIMMONS' VIEW: Kayshon Boutte