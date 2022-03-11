Rivals Rankings Week: Which 2024 DB Is the most underrated?

The 2024 class received its initial rankings this week and with it came plenty of debates, even among our own national recruiting analysts. Here they discuss who the most underrated defensive back is in 2024.

As the No. 15 corner and No. 148 prospect overall, Marcelles Williams debuts with a respectable ranking, but I think we will see him rise over time. There is so much to like about his play on film and I see him as a potential lock-down corner at the college level. Williams is extremely aggressive, has great feet, fluid hips and plays with extreme confidence.

One of my favorite traits about Williams' game is his ability to finish plays and win battles when the receiver is in perfect position to make the play. Williams is developed beyond his years as a press corner and is a natural when it comes to man coverage.

He is also blessed with a skillset to play off the receiver and be a standout in zone schemes as well. In addition to being a great player in his own right, Williams has great football lineage with one brother playing at USC and another playing at Arizona State. There is just too much to like about Williams for him not to rise in future rankings.

Oregon, Boston College, Ohio State and USC were early leaders in his recruitment, but with recent offers from Texas A&M, Texas and LSU, you can expect those teams to be in play as well.