Rivals Rankings Week: Updated Rivals150 for 2023 released

The Rivals150 for the class of 2023 has been refreshed. The top spot remained unchanged, but big moves were plentiful. Below, Rivals.com’s basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy examines some of the biggest storylines from the rankings update. ***** RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK Tuesday: Top 10 countdown Wednesday: Updated Rivals150 for 2023 unveiled Thursday: Updated 2023 position rankings released *****

Xavier Booker (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There’s shaking things up. Then, there’s what Xavier Booker has done this spring. The 6-foot-10 forward has looked miles more assertive and skilled than the player he was at this time a year ago, and he has blended tool-based upside with production in a way that few other prospects in this class have. He recently had NBA scouts at the Pangos All-American Camp buzzing about his future. His development has now resulted in a jump from his previous ranking of 37th all the way to the No. 2 spot, and a case could be made for Booker as the top prospect in the class. Booker, who will likely land at either Duke or Michigan State, is a game-changer on both ends of the floor. He rebounds well and dunks any time he catches the ball close to the basket. All of that combined with his massive wingspan and ability to knock down shots from three-point range give him lottery-pick upside.

*****

THE RACE FOR THE TOP SPOT TIGHTENS

No. 1 overall prospect GG Jackson managed to hold on to the top spot in the Rivals150 update, but his grip on the position is certainly loosening a bit. The two major threats to unseat the North Carolina commit are former No. 1 DJ Wagner (Kentucky or Louisville) and red-hot forward Xavier Booker (Michigan State or Duke). Wagner’s battle is with consistency and long-term upside, while Booker’s relatively small sample size of greatness is what kept him from seizing the top spot this time around. There’s almost nothing to separate the trio at the top of the rankings, and a case could be made for any of the three as the top player in America in the 2023 class. What takes place this summer and into the early fall will likely have a massive effect on how things shake out.

*****

KINGSLEY’S UPSIDE IS UNDENIABLE

Nigerian-born big Ugonna Kingsley jumped up 61 spots in the update and now sits on the No. 26 line in the Rivals150. The 6-foot-11, nearly 200-pound Kingsley is most often praised for his massive size, shot blocking and ability to run the floor, but the big man has shown he's more skilled than he sometimes gets credit for being. This 30-second sequence in a recent outing showcases the well-rounded nature of Kingsley’s game, as his hands and touch around the basket are better than some may think. Obviously, there’s still work to be done to turn the Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy star into a top-flight player, but a positive trajectory and the tools are there in spades. Kingsley’s recruitment remains a bit blurry, but Kentucky and Kansas seem heavily involved, with UK functioning as a dream school of sorts for the four-star center. He’s likely to visit both the Wildcats and Jayhawks, in addition to UConn, down the road.

*****

TOP DEBUT: Milan Momcilovic

Previously unranked, Wisconsin-based forward Milan Momcilovic aggressively hopped into the rankings at the No. 29 spot, the highest debut of any first-time Rivals150 member. Momcilovic, a 6-foot-8 power forward that comes equipped with an impressive level of skill, creates matchup problems for defenders and has proven his game holds up against stiff competition this spring, as he’s shined against top 30 talent on the EYBL circuit. Schools such as Virginia, UCLA and Iowa State are heavily involved with Momcilovic. Louisville offered roughly a week ago, and could become a school to watch down the road.

*****

DENNIS EVANS ENTERS THE CONVERSATION FOR TOP CENTER