Rivals Rankings Week: Updated Rivals150 for 2023 released

Rivals Rankings Week is in full swing and now turns its attention to the 2023 class, where the Rivals150 has been overhauled The list is topped by new No. 1 G.G Jackson and features both familiar faces and new names. Below is an overview of some of the most prevalent prospects and storylines created by the release.

G.G. JACKSON SEIZES THE TOP SPOT

The newly minted top prospect in the county, G.G. Jackson started his ascent this summer but put an exclamation point on things as a sophomore at South Carolina's Ridge View High School. There are few players in America that can match Jackson’s blend of length, athleticism and general skill. The 6-foot-6 forward comes with guard skills in addition to an ability to get to the rack and shoot it from deep. In the end, however, it was his consistency that allowed him to overtake DJ Wagner at the top of the rankings. Jackson seems particularly high on North Carolina and South Carolina but is also considering Duke. Kentucky has been in contact but is yet to make things official with an offer. That could come in time, however, and it's unclear what kind of impact it would have on Jackson’s process.

*****

RON HOLLAND SHOOTS HIS WAY TO THE TOP 10

Texas-based forward Ron Holland saw his stock soar this season and jumped up 15 spots to No. 9 on the back of a developing outside jumper. The major knock on Holland’s game over the summer was the lack of a three-point threat, but those conversations have been put to rest over the last few months, as the 6-foot-8 forward has knocked down deep shots with decent consistency and looks miles more confident pulling up than he once did. Holland isn’t an elite three-point shooter by any means, but the marked improvement and upward trajectory is undeniable and must be respected. Holland is considering programs such as Texas, Memphis, UCLA and Oregon among others. The picture of his recruitment should start to clear as he takes additional visits this fall.

*****

SON OF NFL LEGEND MAKES MASSIVE JUMP

Edgerrin James Jr., sometimes goes by the nickname Jizzle James, and the son of the former NFL star by the same name has transitioned from regional recruit to national prospect. A point guard at Florida’s Olympia High School, James, who jumped up 71 spots to No. 57 in the national rankings, helps lead the one of top teams in the state with impressive ball handling and explosive offensive game that allows him to take opponents off the dribble and finish in a variety of ways. He’s also a willing defender and is effective in transition. He’s already scored more than 1,000 points in his high school career. James currently holds offers from Georgetown and Florida Gulf Coast and is likely to see his options expand this summer while playing in the Nike EYBL as a member of the E1T1 organization.

*****

BRONNY JAMES CREEPS UP THE RANKINGS