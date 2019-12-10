The latest Rivals100 for the class of 2021 has been released and while there wasn’t a change at the top, there was some shuffling in the top 10 and three new five-stars have been added to the mix. Here’s a breakdown.

California defensive end Korey Foreman remains No. 1 overall in the Rivals100 and the big lineman has a ceiling that is sky high. He reminds me a bit of Chase Young from Ohio State at the same stage although he needs to kick it up in the motor department just a little. Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims jumped four spots into the No. 2 slot behind Foreman and his combination of footwork and athleticism reminds me a bit of Laremy Tunsil. Defensive end J.T. Tuimolau stays at No. 3 and is one of the best big athletes we’ve seen in a few years. Rounding out the top five are quarterbacks Brock Vandagriff, an Oklahoma commitment, and new five-star Caleb Williams. More on Williams below, but it will be a great battle this year for the No. 1 quarterback spot in the country.

Texas running back Camar Wheaton, one of the fastest players in the country, moves up one spot to No. 6 overall. Ohio defensive end Jack Sawyer, an Ohio State commitment, drops three spots to No. 7. He is coming off an MCL injury but expectations are high for a big return and he has the talent to push for No. 1 overall. Five-star offensive linemen Bryce Foster and Tommy Brockermeyer and new five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith round out the top 10.

We are up to 14 five-stars in the 2021 class with the addition of Williams, Smith and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Here’s a breakdown of the three new five-stars from our analysts.