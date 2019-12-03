RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK: Monday: Class of 2020 top 10 Tuesday: Class of 2020 Rivals100 Wednesday: Class of 2020 Rivals250 Thursday/Friday: Class of 2020 position rankings Saturday: Class of 2020 team rankings breakdown Sunday: Class of 2020 state rankings

NEW FIVE-STARS

"Young had a phenomenal senior season where he answered every possible question about his game, his height and everything else. He torched a loaded Baltimore St. Frances defense filled with future SEC defensive linemen for four rushing touchdowns. He had an outstanding game in the first matchup against powerhouse St. John Bosco and five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. And he's put up incredible stats passing the ball especially but also on the ground.

"He's just so talented and so dynamic that it's impossible to keep him out of five-star status. It's going to be really interesting to watch the Alabama commit in the all-star events as he tests himself against other players in the nation's elite - as he will probably frustrate them all week as well with his playmaking ability." – Adam Gorney, Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst

“Jones has been in this conversation for almost a full year. Coming out of his junior season, we saw the size, athleticism and upside, and now, after a senior season of putting all that together, he has added that fifth star. Jones is a Georgia commit and he could in line to be one of the next greats up front under Sam Pittman.

"He is a natural athlete that plays basketball and he has that wingspan, those feet and the agility you look for in a top offensive tackle. His fundamentals have taken a big step over the last six months and he still has so much upside.” – Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst

“A Florida commit, Wingo is a rare blend of size and athleticism. He's also the leader of one of the nation's best high school defenses. His versatility is unmatched in this class, as he's shined as a quarterback, linebacker and even a defensive tackle during his high school career. Wingo has been the model of consistency during his career and always seems to meet expectations regardless of setting.” – Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com Florida Recruiting Analyst

“Bigsby has been putting on a show this season. With his combination of size and speed, he is averaging over a dozen yards per carry and scoring a touchdown at almost once every five carries. He is a complete back with the ball skills out of the backfield, the speed to run on the perimeter and the strength to run between the tackles. He has scored over 20 touchdowns this season and he has carried his team to the semi-finals in Georgia. He will be an immediate weapon for the Auburn Tigers when he arrives on the Plains.” – Simmons



“Kennedy shows up in games and on film immediately. If he isn't making the big stop against the run, then he is pressuring the quarterback or delivering a big hit on special teams. The Alabama commit rarely left the field, and he was constantly making plays. He plays with a high motor, he plays fast and he plays aggressive. You put those traits with his size and instincts, and you have a true five-star linebacker. With his size, speed and strength, he could project inside or outside in Tuscaloosa.” – Simmons



“Simpson is a special athlete that can really do it all. The former Auburn commit has the speed to cover in space and shows it off as a running back too. Simpson is a big-time hitter that can fill running lanes and has plenty of room to fill out his frame once he gets to the next level. North Carolina is the leader for his commitment and an announcement will come on the first day of the early signing period.” – Adam Friedman, Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst

“Lloyd had a tremendous season for Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha and the South Carolina commit answered a lot of our remaining concerns with his production this year. He showed toughness and added mass to his frame but didn't lose any speed or athleticism. South Carolina should also be able to use Lloyd in the passing game. He's proven himself to be an able receiver that can make plenty of plays in the open field.” – Friedman

