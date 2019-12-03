Rivals Rankings Week: Updated Rivals100 sees 8 new 5-stars
The latest Rivals100 for the class of 2020 has been released and with it we have a new No. 1 and eight new five-stars. This is quite a lot of movement for the penultimate rankings update for the class and we break it all down here.
Let’s start at the top as we have a new No. 1 with defensive tackle Bryan Bresee taking the top spot over quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who drops to No. 2. Why the change? The debate became about which quarterback was better, Uiagalelei or new five-star Bryce Young. And if we were debating whether Uiagalelei was No. 1 at his position then how can we have him No. 1 in the country?
Uiagalelei still remains ahead of Young in the quarterback battle and this will be an interesting one down the stretch. Both players are going into great situations and have the ability to dominate at the college level. Uiagalelei, who is headed to Clemson, reminds me of a more refined Cam Newton at the same stage while Young, who is headed to Alabama, is a version of Kyler Murray. Both of those quarterbacks did pretty well in college.
As for Bresee, who is also headed to Clemson, he was an easy choice because he has such a great motor and he can play defensive end or defensive tackle. He reminds me of JJ Watt at the pro level and Rashan Gary at the high school and college level.
Linebacker Justin Flowe and cornerback Elias Ricks round out the top five. Flowe is uncommitted while Ricks is headed to LSU. Rounding out the national top 10 are wide receiver Julian Fleming and offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (both headed to Ohio State), defensive end Jordan Burch (uncommitted), defensive end Myles Murphy (Clemson) and defensive back Kelee Ringo (uncommitted).
Aside from the Bresee move, the biggest movement came from outside the five-stars as eight new players grabbed the honor led by Young who jumped 50 spots. Our team of analysts break down each of the new five stars.
NEW FIVE-STARS
"Young had a phenomenal senior season where he answered every possible question about his game, his height and everything else. He torched a loaded Baltimore St. Frances defense filled with future SEC defensive linemen for four rushing touchdowns. He had an outstanding game in the first matchup against powerhouse St. John Bosco and five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. And he's put up incredible stats passing the ball especially but also on the ground.
"He's just so talented and so dynamic that it's impossible to keep him out of five-star status. It's going to be really interesting to watch the Alabama commit in the all-star events as he tests himself against other players in the nation's elite - as he will probably frustrate them all week as well with his playmaking ability." – Adam Gorney, Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst
“Jones has been in this conversation for almost a full year. Coming out of his junior season, we saw the size, athleticism and upside, and now, after a senior season of putting all that together, he has added that fifth star. Jones is a Georgia commit and he could in line to be one of the next greats up front under Sam Pittman.
"He is a natural athlete that plays basketball and he has that wingspan, those feet and the agility you look for in a top offensive tackle. His fundamentals have taken a big step over the last six months and he still has so much upside.” – Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst
“A Florida commit, Wingo is a rare blend of size and athleticism. He's also the leader of one of the nation's best high school defenses. His versatility is unmatched in this class, as he's shined as a quarterback, linebacker and even a defensive tackle during his high school career. Wingo has been the model of consistency during his career and always seems to meet expectations regardless of setting.” – Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com Florida Recruiting Analyst
“Bigsby has been putting on a show this season. With his combination of size and speed, he is averaging over a dozen yards per carry and scoring a touchdown at almost once every five carries. He is a complete back with the ball skills out of the backfield, the speed to run on the perimeter and the strength to run between the tackles. He has scored over 20 touchdowns this season and he has carried his team to the semi-finals in Georgia. He will be an immediate weapon for the Auburn Tigers when he arrives on the Plains.” – Simmons
“Kennedy shows up in games and on film immediately. If he isn't making the big stop against the run, then he is pressuring the quarterback or delivering a big hit on special teams. The Alabama commit rarely left the field, and he was constantly making plays. He plays with a high motor, he plays fast and he plays aggressive. You put those traits with his size and instincts, and you have a true five-star linebacker. With his size, speed and strength, he could project inside or outside in Tuscaloosa.” – Simmons
“Simpson is a special athlete that can really do it all. The former Auburn commit has the speed to cover in space and shows it off as a running back too. Simpson is a big-time hitter that can fill running lanes and has plenty of room to fill out his frame once he gets to the next level. North Carolina is the leader for his commitment and an announcement will come on the first day of the early signing period.” – Adam Friedman, Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst
“Lloyd had a tremendous season for Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha and the South Carolina commit answered a lot of our remaining concerns with his production this year. He showed toughness and added mass to his frame but didn't lose any speed or athleticism. South Carolina should also be able to use Lloyd in the passing game. He's proven himself to be an able receiver that can make plenty of plays in the open field.” – Friedman
“Smith-Njigba enjoyed a lights-out senior campaign. He showcased the ability to stretch the field vertically, make plays in the short and intermediate passing game, make spectacular catches -- and in doing so, make it look routine -- and consistently create separation downfield and eat up in YAC situations. Simply put, Smith-Njigba is on a historic pace in which he's proven to be un-guardable.
"The Ohio State commitment has been the best receiver in Texas high school football all season long. I'm not one to buy into statistics, but Smith-Njigba re-wrote the Texas 6A history books on multiple occasions, including becoming the state's third-ever 5,000-yard receiver and in line to break former Longhorn Jordan Shipley's mark as Texas' all-time leading receiver.” – Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com Mid-South Recruiting Analyst