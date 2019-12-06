Rivals Rankings Week: Updated LB rankings
TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: Oregon
The Ducks recently picked up a commitment from Noah Sewell, the younger brother of current Ducks star offensive lineman Penei Sewell. Assuming he signs later this month, Sewell will be the highest-ranked linebacker to sign with Oregon in the Rivals.com era. His addition is just another impressive showing on the trail by coach Mario Cristobal, who has had the Ducks recruiting on an unprecedented level over the the past two cycles.
TEAM TO WATCH: Alabama
The Tide have shown this season how thin they are at the linebacker position and plenty of reinforcements are on the way in the form of elite high school linebackers. Alabama’s group of commitments at the position is highlighted by new five-star Demouy Kennedy, the nation’s No. 22 overall player. He’s followed by fellow linebacker commit Chris Braswell (No. 24 overall) in the five-star club and the Tide also have linebacker commitments Drew Sanders (No. 34 overall) and Quandarrius Robinson (No. 69) ranked in the Rivals100.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Justin Flowe
The nation’s top linebacker for the entire cycle has kept things very interesting throughout the process, with several different programs thinking they have the edge. Over the past few months, it’s seemed like Flowe was bound to be the next five-star to commit to Clemson. But after visits to Miami and Oregon both programs have felt more confident about their chances. USC has also been a consistent wild card in Flowe’s recruitment, as he had been waiting to see what would happen with the Trojans' coaching situation. Now that Clay Helton is staying another year, can he and USC pull off a late steal? Flowe is likely to keep people guessing until he finally signs his letter of intent.