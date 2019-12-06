TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: Oregon

The Ducks recently picked up a commitment from Noah Sewell, the younger brother of current Ducks star offensive lineman Penei Sewell. Assuming he signs later this month, Sewell will be the highest-ranked linebacker to sign with Oregon in the Rivals.com era. His addition is just another impressive showing on the trail by coach Mario Cristobal, who has had the Ducks recruiting on an unprecedented level over the the past two cycles.

TEAM TO WATCH: Alabama

The Tide have shown this season how thin they are at the linebacker position and plenty of reinforcements are on the way in the form of elite high school linebackers. Alabama’s group of commitments at the position is highlighted by new five-star Demouy Kennedy, the nation’s No. 22 overall player. He’s followed by fellow linebacker commit Chris Braswell (No. 24 overall) in the five-star club and the Tide also have linebacker commitments Drew Sanders (No. 34 overall) and Quandarrius Robinson (No. 69) ranked in the Rivals100.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Justin Flowe