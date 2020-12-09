CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 WR/TE rankings

Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 WR/TE rankings
Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2022 class and our focus today moves to wide receivers and tight ends. We touch on who is off to a hot start, what team is trending for big names early and a top player that will have a lot of eyes on him as we move into a new year.
TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Oklahoma
Only 10 of the top 50 wide receivers are committed, and Luther Burden, Talyn Shettron and Jordan Hudson are three of those — all committed to Oklahoma. Burden is the only five-star receiver in this cycle so far, and the star out of St. Louis committed to the Sooners in early October. Shettron and Hudson are four-stars, and all three in this trio stand at 6-feet 1-inch tall or taller, so it's quite an impressive haul for Lincoln Riley.
Ohio State and Penn State are also off to good starts at these positions.
The Buckeyes have nine commits overall and two of those are from tight ends and another from a receiver. Caleb Burton is the No. 5-ranked receiver in the country. Benji Gosnell is a four-star tight end and Bennett Christian is a three-star.
The Nittany Lions have a pair of four-star receivers and four-star tight ends committed early. Wide receiver Kaden Saunders is the highest-rated of the bunch, and the receiver checks in at No. 153 in the Rivals250. The other four-star receiver is Anthony Ivey and the tight ends are Jeremy Cross and Holden Staes.
TEAM TO WATCH: Clemson
Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have some early momentum with top in-state offensive playmakers Adam Randall and Jaleel Skinner. Randall is a strong wide receiver with a great frame, strong hands and the player Clemson is pursuing on the outside. He is out of Myrtle Beach High and his stock is on the rise.
Skinner is a top-five tight end out of Greer High, and most considered him to be a strong Clemson lean. Swinney has had no problem landing high-profile playmakers in recent years, and he is expected to continue that success in 2022.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Erriyon Knighton
Speed kills. Knighton is a star on the football field and the track. His 100-meter time of 10.2 seconds has some thinking he could be an Olympian down the road. He has big offers to play football, too. Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee and others are after the playmaker. He is not close to a decision, and he plans to make a top 10 in 2021, But the question is: Will he go all in with football, all in with track, or continue to do both? He is the No. 3-ranked receiver in the country.