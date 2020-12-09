CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 WR/TE rankings

Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2022 class and our focus today moves to wide receivers and tight ends. We touch on who is off to a hot start, what team is trending for big names early and a top player that will have a lot of eyes on him as we move into a new year.

Only 10 of the top 50 wide receivers are committed, and Luther Burden, Talyn Shettron and Jordan Hudson are three of those — all committed to Oklahoma. Burden is the only five-star receiver in this cycle so far, and the star out of St. Louis committed to the Sooners in early October. Shettron and Hudson are four-stars, and all three in this trio stand at 6-feet 1-inch tall or taller, so it's quite an impressive haul for Lincoln Riley.

Ohio State and Penn State are also off to good starts at these positions.

The Buckeyes have nine commits overall and two of those are from tight ends and another from a receiver. Caleb Burton is the No. 5-ranked receiver in the country. Benji Gosnell is a four-star tight end and Bennett Christian is a three-star.

The Nittany Lions have a pair of four-star receivers and four-star tight ends committed early. Wide receiver Kaden Saunders is the highest-rated of the bunch, and the receiver checks in at No. 153 in the Rivals250. The other four-star receiver is Anthony Ivey and the tight ends are Jeremy Cross and Holden Staes.