CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 RB rankings

TEAMS TO WATCH: Auburn, Alabama, Texas, LSU

All of the top running backs and all-purpose backs in the 2022 class remain uncommitted, so there is an abundance of teams still involved with all of them but a few definitely stand out early on. Auburn and Alabama are battling it out for the third-best running back in the class, Emmanuel Henderson from Hartford (Ala.) Geneva County, and the Crimson Tide could be considered one of the frontrunners for Raleek Brown from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei along with some others. Texas is the school to watch for Houston (Texsa) Klein Cain standout Jaydon Blue, although LSU, Oklahoma, Georgia and others are standing out as well. And then LSU has a real shot as well with Jennings, La., standout Trevor Etienne, who obviously has a real connection to Clemson, too, since his brother, Travis, is a star there.

*****



PLAYER TO WATCH: Jaydon Blue

One of the top running backs in the 2022 class, Blue has an interesting recruitment ahead of him for many reasons. The Houston Klein Cain standout could have Texas at the top of his list but Blue will also have to closely watch how that coaching situation plays out in the coming weeks. Coach Tom Herman is on the hot seat and there is no telling what is next in Austin after Urban Meyer reportedly passed.

Oklahoma is a real possibility and his style fits the Sooners’ offense well. LSU and Georgia are also heavily pursuing Blue as both of those programs have shown tremendous reach to go out and get any top prospect they want. Texas has an edge, but there is a long way to go in Blue’s recruitment.

BATTLE FOR TOP SPOT: Gavin Sawchuk vs. Raleek Brown