CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 QB rankings

The quarterback position features the No. 1 ranked prospect in the 2022 class, but overall does not feature near the depth at the top that its predecessor did. Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers leads a group that has already seen 12 prospects make their college selections.

The quarterback cupboard continues to be re-stocked in Columbus. Ohio State ’s long line of success at the position looks like it will continue for several more years after the Buckeyes landed South Lake (Tex.) Carroll’s Quinn Ewers , who moves up to be the No. 1 overall player in the 2022 class in this update. Ewers was previously committed to Texas for two months before decommitting in October. He pledged to Ryan Day a few weeks later, and is the cornerstone for an Ohio State recruiting class that currently ranks No. 1 in 2022. Ewers missed several games this season with injury, but proved worthy of being the class’ top-ranked prospect in the four games he did play, during which he amassed 1,221 and 15 touchdowns. Ewers remains the only five-star quarterback in the 2022 class.

The dual-threat quarterback position is still looking for that elite, breakout prospect to headline its ranking. Currently Kentucky’s Gavin Wimsatt holds down the No. 1 spot, but No. 2 was just taken over by Houston native Conner Weigman , who jumps up over 100 spots in the Rivals250 after his junior season update. A two-sport star who also may have some opportunities in baseball post-high school, Weigman has a big league arm, but also the athleticism to be a threat if he needs to tuck and run. In ten games as a junior Weigman completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,914 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also rushed for 460 yards and eight more scores. The home-state Texas Longhorns offered just a few weeks after Ewers decommitted. Other offers have come from Auburn , Florida and Oklahoma this fall.

Utah commit JP Zamora debuted at No. 13 in the dual-threat quarterback rankings this week. When he committed to the Utes at the end of November his only other offer was from Nevada.



The state of Washington was one of those that has postponed its high school football season to next spring. With that season expected to lead into college coaches getting back on the road for the first time, Zamora may be a popular target for schools to try and poach, especially with the crop of available dual-threat quarterbacks in 2022 being smaller than we are used to seeing.



As a sophomore, Zamora showed he can make all the throws required of a Power Five quarterback and also has the athleticism to keep defenses honest. It will be interesting to gauge his progression after 15 months of physical and technical development.