CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 OL rankings

Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 OL rankings
From a rankings standpoint, this 2022 group of offensive linemen is talented at the top and rather deep. After taking in junior seasons, a handful of players cracked the top-100 and top-250 with very few changes at the top.
Prospects like Julian Armella, Kam Dewberry and Zach Rice continue to headline the 2022 crop of five-star linemen.
2021 Rankings: Offensive tackle | Offensive guard
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE:
Monday: Five-Star Countdown
Tuesday: New Rivals250 | Big movers | Where five-stars stand | Five-star watch
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released | Players on cusp of R250
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released
Friday: State rankings released
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
PROGRAMS WITH THE TOP CLASSES: Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame
Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State and Notre Dame all made the cut here by default; each of those teams has one offensive linemen represented in the Rivals250 committed at this stage.
Clemson holds the highest-ranked prospect in Rivals100 tackle Collin Sadler, who committed just last month over the likes of Alabama, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Oklahoma.
Behind the Tigers is Pennsylvania four-star tackle Drew Shelton, who is an early pledge for James Franklin and the Nittany Lions. He's the highest-rated player on board for Penn State thus far in 2022.
The group is rounded out by Ohio four-star Tegra Tshabola, an early Ohio State pledge who is prep teammates with fellow Buckeyes commitment Jyaire Brown at West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West; Indiana four-star Joey Tanona is a strong in-state get for Notre Dame. He's one of three early pledges for the Irish in 2022.
PROSPECTS ON THE RISE: Kiyaunta Goodwin, Tyler Booker
Two of the notable risers in the updated 2022 offensive line rankings are Indiana's Kiyaunta Goodwin and Florida's Tyler Booker, who each cracked the Rivals100. Goodwin, who moved up 153 total spots and now stands as a top-10 offensive tackle in this cycle, shed more than 100 pounds in the offseason but still has been powerful enough to bully the competition.
Booker debuted in the new Rivals250 after previously being unranked. The IMG Academy standout is tabbed as the No. 11-ranked offensive tackle in the country. He's got size and athleticism and he's playing with a renewed sense of confidence. Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Miami are all in pursuit.
PROSPECT TO WATCH: Kam Dewberry
Five-star Humble (Texas) Atascocita offensive tackle Kam Dewberry remains one of the most sought-after junior linemen in this class, but the ongoing changes taking place among colleges in the Lone Star State might offer some clarity in due time. Dewberry has maintained strong interest in Oklahoma, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama, and for the time being, it's fair to call the Sooners and Buckeyes as potential favorites.
However, if the Longhorns make a coaching change, would Dewberry take a closer look at Texas? Former Atascocita standout Sam Cosmi is preparing to be a possible first-round pick for the Longhorns in the 2021 NFL Draft while another alum, Kenyon Green, is playing well for the Aggies. Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey could find himself in a similar position next May. In other words, there's a long way to go with this five-star from Houston.