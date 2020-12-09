CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 OL rankings

From a rankings standpoint, this 2022 group of offensive linemen is talented at the top and rather deep. After taking in junior seasons, a handful of players cracked the top-100 and top-250 with very few changes at the top. Prospects like Julian Armella, Kam Dewberry and Zach Rice continue to headline the 2022 crop of five-star linemen.

PROGRAMS WITH THE TOP CLASSES: Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame

PROSPECTS ON THE RISE: Kiyaunta Goodwin, Tyler Booker

Two of the notable risers in the updated 2022 offensive line rankings are Indiana's Kiyaunta Goodwin and Florida's Tyler Booker, who each cracked the Rivals100. Goodwin, who moved up 153 total spots and now stands as a top-10 offensive tackle in this cycle, shed more than 100 pounds in the offseason but still has been powerful enough to bully the competition. Booker debuted in the new Rivals250 after previously being unranked. The IMG Academy standout is tabbed as the No. 11-ranked offensive tackle in the country. He's got size and athleticism and he's playing with a renewed sense of confidence. Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Miami are all in pursuit.

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Kam Dewberry