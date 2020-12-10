CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 LB rankings

There are more than 30 linebacker prospects already rated four and five-stars in the class of 2022, and a number of prospects still waiting to show their off-season development after their fall seasons were postponed. The outside and inside linebacker rankings are now complete for the 2022 class. Here is a look at the teams and players to know at the position.

PROGRAM WITH THE TOP COMMITS: Ohio State

We may need to start highlighting the second-best group of commits at the position to stave off redundancy, because Ohio State has a stranglehold on the top 2022 linebacker class right now. The Buckeyes have commitments from three of the top four outside linebackers at the position, and are considered the team to beat for the fourth, five-star Shawn Murphy, as well.

Five-star CJ Hicks was the first linebacker to commit to the Buckeyes in 2022. He made that decision last May, then was joined by four-stars Gabe Powers and Dasan McCullough in August. All three prospects rank among the top 33 players in the class of 2022. Each of these prospects brings a unique skill set to the field. Powers is a SAM linebacker who may grow into a defensive end. McCullough currently plays safety for his high school team, but at 6-4, 215 will end up in the front seven. Harris, meanwhile, is an athletic and fast linebacker who likely fits best at the WILL.

PROGRAM TO WATCH: Cincinnati

There are six programs that already boast commitments and surprisingly one of those is Cincinnati. Though, maybe that should not be such a surprise. The Bearcats have recruited like a Power Five program the last few years under head coach Luke Fickell, and are looking good to sign their second straight top 40 ranked recruiting class later this month.

The Bearcats’ 2022 class is currently ranked in the top 10, and features as its headliner four-star Melvin Jordan, who ranks as the No. 6 inside linebacker prospect and No. 224 player overall in the 2022 class. There has also been some speculation in recent weeks that Cincinnati may have a shot at poaching five-star linebacker CJ Hicks from Ohio State. Whether that has any merit remains to be seen, but Cincinnati is definitely not afraid to shoot its shot with the top prospects at the position, and could be in line to pull in more elite linebackers as this 2022 class evolves.

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Sebastian Cheeks