CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 DL rankings

TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Georgia

Tyre West (Rivals.com)

Only eight teams hold a commitment from defensive linemen, but Georgia is the only one that has two. Five-star Tyre West was headed for a hectic recruitment with teams from across the country vying for his commitment, but he decided that wasn’t for him. West pulled the trigger last week, committing to the in-state program that prioritized him very early in the process. West was joined in the Georgia recruiting class just a day later by fellow Peach State native Darris Smith. The weakside defensive end sits at No. 201 in the new Rivals250.

*****

TEAMS TO WATCH: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma

*****

PLAYER TO WATCH: Mykel Williams

Mikel Williams (Rivals.com)