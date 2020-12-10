CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 DL rankings

Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 DL rankings
The 2022 class features some incredibly impressive prospects along the defensive line, and this could be the best year for talent at the defensive tackle position since 2016. Only nine defensive lineman have committed so far, and there are plenty of teams in position to bring in an outstanding haul of 2022 defensive line prospects. Here’s a look at the team with the top commits, which teams to watch and a player to watch.
2021 rankings: Weakside defensive end | Strongside defensive end | Defensive tackle
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE:
Monday: Five-Star Countdown
Tuesday: New Rivals250 | Big movers | Where five-stars stand | Five-star watch
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released | Players on cusp of R250
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released
Friday: State rankings released
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Georgia
Only eight teams hold a commitment from defensive linemen, but Georgia is the only one that has two. Five-star Tyre West was headed for a hectic recruitment with teams from across the country vying for his commitment, but he decided that wasn’t for him. West pulled the trigger last week, committing to the in-state program that prioritized him very early in the process.
West was joined in the Georgia recruiting class just a day later by fellow Peach State native Darris Smith. The weakside defensive end sits at No. 201 in the new Rivals250.
TEAMS TO WATCH: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma
All four of these teams churn out impressive defensive linemen, and they are well-positioned to sign some highly rated 2022 defensive linemen.
Alabama is in great shape with in-state Rivals250 defensive tackles Khurtiss Perry and Justice Finkley. The Crimson Tide are also in the running with five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen. Rivals100 defensive ends Mykel Williams, Shemar Stewart and Kenyatta Jackson are very interested as well. Former Alabama commit and top 50 defensive end Jeremiah Alexander is leaning toward Georgia at the moment, but don’t count the Crimson Tide out just yet.
Clemson is a major draw for top defensive linemen, and that trend will continue in the 2022 cycle. Five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw has the Tigers high on his list. Rivals100 defensive ends Caden Curry, Jackson and Malick Sylla - along with Rivals250 defensive end Jihaad Campbell - are really excited about their opportunities at Clemson.
Top defensive linemen turn to Ohio State year in and year out, and the 2022 class will be no different. Five-stars like Keithian “Bear” Alexander and Nolen are really high on the Buckeyes. Perry is also an option for Ohio State. The Buckeye are also in good shape with Rivals100 defensive ends Curry and Omari Abor and Rivals250 defensive ends Derrick Moore and Campbell.
Oklahoma is a destination for top talent in the Big 12, and many defensive linemen in the 2022 class could find themselves ending up in Norman. Alexander and Rivals100 defensive ends Dani Dennis-Sutton and Tyson Ford are top Sooners targets. Oklahoma is also very involved in the recruitments of Rivals100 defensive ends Gabe Dindy, Cyrus Moss, Abor and Rivals250 defensive end Derrick Moore.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Mykel Williams
Top 30 defensive end Mykel Williams holds almost every offer he could hope to get, but he doesn’t envision a long recruiting process. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee have all prioritized him and the pressure is only getting more intense. While no major decisions are imminent, we should see a short list from Williams in the next month or two and a commitment could come a month or two after that. It would be a big surprise if Williams does not end up in the SEC.