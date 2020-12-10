CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 DB rankings

TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Georgia and LSU

Khamauri Rogers (Sam Spiegelman)

It is early, but two schools that have been consistently reeling in top defensive backs are doing it again early this cycle. LSU has three top defensive backs committed: cornerback Khamauri Rogers, a top 50 player, and safeties Bryce Anderson and Bryan Allen, two highly ranked four-stars in Texas. Georgia, like it often does, has gotten off to a hot start in its home state. Deyon Bouie is from Kirby Smart’s alma mater (Bainbridge, Ga.) and Marquis Groves-Killebrew is a versatile defensive back from Brookwood, which is about an hour from Athens. Expect these two SEC powers to add more talent to this position over the next year and battle for a top spot in the recruiting rankings.

*****

TEAM TO WATCH: North Carolina

Tayon Holloway (Rivals.com)

Mack Brown has come in and quickly changed things in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels are recruiting at a much higher level already and are expected to sign a top 20 class, maybe top 15 when all is said and done in 2021. They are likely to get things off to a very good start in 2022 as well. Virginia four-star cornerback Tayon Holloway is committing Christmas Day, and the Tar Heels are favored over Florida State, Maryland and Penn State. Holloway is the No. 60-ranked player in the country. If Brown, cornerbacks coach Dre Bly and those in Chapel Hill land Holloway Dec. 25, it would give them major momentum rolling into 2021.



*****

PLAYER TO WATCH: Jaheim Singletary

Singletary is the No. 3-ranked cornerback and the No. 7-ranked player, so he is a player that could basically go wherever he wants. He is down to Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State, with a decision coming Jan. 2. Most feel the Jacksonville (Fla.) native is likely to stay home with the Gators, but the Bulldogs have been talked about as a competitor over the last few months. He will have a lot of eyes on him early in 2021.