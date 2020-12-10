CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 ATH rankings

Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 ATH rankings
From a rankings standpoint, this 2022 group of athletes has a case as the most talented position group of any. That group is headlined by a trio of five-stars in Travis Hunter, Jacoby Mathews and Kevin Coleman, who all rank among the top-20 prospects in the nation.
There are a combined 20 athletes included in the updated Rivals250, a dozen of which rank as top-100 prospects overall. Included in that group are the top overall prospects from Louisiana, Georgia, New Jersey, Illinois and Arkansas.
2022 Rankings: Athlete
PROGRAM WITH THE TOP COMMIT: Florida State
This hasn't been a perfect year for Florida State enthusiasts, but rest assured, the future appears bright. Mike Norvell and the Seminoles hold an early commitment from Georgia five-star Travis Hunter, who recently tacked on his fifth star and has been anointed the No. 1 athlete in the country.
Hunter has been dynamic on both sides of the ball for Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill this season -- and doing so against elite competition in the Peach State. Hunter has accounted for touchdowns, sacks, interceptions and more. He's now the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2022 class.
PROSPECTS ON THE RISE: Jacoby Mathews, Kevin Coleman, Azareyeh Thomas
Jacoby Mathews moved from defense over to offense for the 2020 season, playing quarterback for Ponchatoula (La.) High under Hank Tierney like Mickey Joseph did back in the day. Mathews, the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana, is an All-American at defensive back and he's providing sparks on offense as well. He's dynamic and can change the course of the game on his own. LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are all in pursuit.
Kevin Coleman is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound speedster with home-run threat abilities and a dynamic skill-set, so it's no surprise that the likes of Clemson, Arizona State, Auburn, Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, USC and LSU are all after him.
Azareyeh Thomas is one of the best to emerge from the Sunshine State this year. A two-way player, Thomas is being courted as a receiver, as a defensive back, and for obvious reasons. His brother plays for Georgia Tech and both Florida State and Miami are trying to keep the four-star athlete in-state.
PROSPECT TO WATCH: Brenen Thompson
Brenen Thompson has continued to climb in the rankings and is inching closer and closer toward the five-star bubble. Now the No. 27 overall player in the country, the West Texas speedster played more wide receiver as a junior after starring in the Wildcat quarterback role as a sophomore. Thompson is the fastest prospect in the country and his 10.4-second 100-meter is what has coaches clamoring for his services. Oklahoma holds several FutureCast picks, but Texas A&M, Texas, Florida State, Auburn and Alabama remain in the thick of it.