CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 WR/TE rankings

TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Oregon

Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks have quite the quintet of wide receivers and tight ends. Leading the way at receiver is Troy Franklin, the No. 3-ranked receiver in the country. Joining him are two other four-stars, Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Isaiah Brevard. It is an impressive trio. They are not only strong at receiver, but also at tight end. Moliki Matavao and Terrance Ferguson are No. 6 and No. 7 in the position rankings. Every member of this group is ranked inside the top 160 in the country. It is a very impressive haul for Oregon.

*****

TEAM TO WATCH: LSU

There was a lot of chatter around Alabama and Texas A&M the last few months, but home-state school LSU looks to be back in the driver’s seat for Walker High four-star wide receiver Brian Thomas. There has been a lot of back-and-forth here, and at one time it looked like the Crimson Tide were going to be the choice, then the Aggies were up there. But now, as it was at the beginning, LSU is trending and the Tigers seem to be close to keeping one of the best at home.

*****

PLAYER TO WATCH: Destyn Hill