CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 WR/TE rankings

Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 WR/TE rankings
Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2021 class, and our focus moves to wide receivers and tight ends. Most of the top players at these positions are committed, but one big name could be on flip watch, the top receiver in the country is uncommitted and there are still some top storylines to follow.
TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Oregon
Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks have quite the quintet of wide receivers and tight ends. Leading the way at receiver is Troy Franklin, the No. 3-ranked receiver in the country. Joining him are two other four-stars, Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Isaiah Brevard. It is an impressive trio.
They are not only strong at receiver, but also at tight end. Moliki Matavao and Terrance Ferguson are No. 6 and No. 7 in the position rankings.
Every member of this group is ranked inside the top 160 in the country. It is a very impressive haul for Oregon.
TEAM TO WATCH: LSU
There was a lot of chatter around Alabama and Texas A&M the last few months, but home-state school LSU looks to be back in the driver’s seat for Walker High four-star wide receiver Brian Thomas. There has been a lot of back-and-forth here, and at one time it looked like the Crimson Tide were going to be the choice, then the Aggies were up there. But now, as it was at the beginning, LSU is trending and the Tigers seem to be close to keeping one of the best at home.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Destyn Hill
The buzz around Destyn Hill to Florida State goes back many months, and it now looks like that could be close to happening. He has been a priority for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles staff from the beginning, and that has played a role in Florida State being considered a heavy favorite in this race. Florida State needs playmakers, and landing this four-star out of New Orleans would give them another one in the 2021 class.