CaliforniaPreps - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 WR/TE rankings

TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Oregon & Florida

There are plenty of candidates that could be listed here, but Oregon and Florida stand out above the rest. The Ducks have an outstanding class of receivers and tight ends so far. They hold commitments from more Rivals100 and Rivals250 members than any other team and they’re tied for the most four-star commitments. Oregon’s receiver haul features the No. 26 (Troy Franklin), No. 75 (Kyron Ware-Hudson) and No. 134 (Isaiah Brevard) players in the Rivals250. Their two tight end commits (Moliki Matavao and Terrance Ferguson) sit at No. 88 and No. 108 in the Rivals250, and both are the top players in their respective states, regardless of position. The Gators have put together a very good group of targets for their future quarterbacks. Four of the five are in the Rivals250, led by Daejon Reynolds at No. 150. In-state commits Trevonte Rucker (No. 152) and Marcus Burke (No. 238) also made the Rivals250. Tight end commit Gage Wilcox joined the receivers in the Rivals250 at No. 243. The Gators' second tight end commit, Nick Elksnis, is a high three-star prospect from Florida who is ranked No. 20 at the position.



TEAMS TO WATCH: Florida State, Notre Dame & Oklahoma

PLAYER TO WATCH: Jayden Thomas