TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Clemson, Ohio State

Ohio State and Clemson lead the early 2021 team rankings, so it’s no surprise both national powerhouses have also gotten a jumpstart in landing some elite wide receivers and tight ends in that class. Clemson secured the commitment of high four-star receiver Beaux Collins after a recent visit to campus and the Tigers also landed four-star tight end Jake Briningstool, who shot all the way up to second in the position rankings. Four-star receiver Dacari Collins is also an early commit to Clemson. Ohio State received an early commitment from four-star receiver Jayden Ballard out of nearby Massillon (Ohio) Washington and then loaded up through the fall and winter with a pledge from four-star Marvin Harrison Jr., who’s on the cusp of five-star status, and Aurora (Colo.) Cherokee Trail tight end Sam Hart, a four-star who’s also a talented wrestler.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Emeka Egbuka

The top-rated receiver in the 2021 class remains uncommitted and his recruitment could still go in a variety of ways. Ohio State seems to have captured his attention a lot and he could be perfect in the Buckeyes’ offense. But the Steilacoom, Wash., standout is also intrigued by the national powers in the South with Clemson and Alabama getting a close look. Then there are the regional schools of interest as Washington is making Egbuka a huge priority and staying home to play for the Huskies is a huge draw. Stanford, Oregon, USC and others are also right in the mix. Egbuka could stay home or go to a national power across the country. Both options remain on the table and it makes for an interesting recruitment in the coming months.

PLAYER ON THE RISE: Mario Williams