Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 wide receiver/tight end rankings
Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2021 class and our focus moves to wide receivers and tight ends.
RIVALS RANKING WEEK (2021 CLASS) SCHEDULE
Monday: Countdown of new five-stars | Who should be No. 1?
Tuesday: New Rivals250 released | Mind of Mike column
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released | Team rankings breakdown
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released
Friday: New state rankings released
Ohio State and Clemson lead the early 2021 team rankings, so it’s no surprise both national powerhouses have also gotten a jumpstart in landing some elite wide receivers and tight ends in that class.
Clemson secured the commitment of high four-star receiver Beaux Collins after a recent visit to campus and the Tigers also landed four-star tight end Jake Briningstool, who shot all the way up to second in the position rankings. Four-star receiver Dacari Collins is also an early commit to Clemson.
Ohio State received an early commitment from four-star receiver Jayden Ballard out of nearby Massillon (Ohio) Washington and then loaded up through the fall and winter with a pledge from four-star Marvin Harrison Jr., who’s on the cusp of five-star status, and Aurora (Colo.) Cherokee Trail tight end Sam Hart, a four-star who’s also a talented wrestler.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Emeka Egbuka
The top-rated receiver in the 2021 class remains uncommitted and his recruitment could still go in a variety of ways. Ohio State seems to have captured his attention a lot and he could be perfect in the Buckeyes’ offense.
But the Steilacoom, Wash., standout is also intrigued by the national powers in the South with Clemson and Alabama getting a close look. Then there are the regional schools of interest as Washington is making Egbuka a huge priority and staying home to play for the Huskies is a huge draw. Stanford, Oregon, USC and others are also right in the mix.
Egbuka could stay home or go to a national power across the country. Both options remain on the table and it makes for an interesting recruitment in the coming months.
PLAYER ON THE RISE: Mario Williams
Williams continues to move up the 2021 rankings and now he’s in five-star striking distance after some outstanding showings in recent weeks including at the Under Armour Future 50 event in Orlando. The Plant City, Fla., four-star receiver is incredibly explosive and nearly impossible to defend in one-on-one situations, he shows off great hands, the ability to make highlight-reel catches look easy and he can turn bad throws into catches.
Now rated as the third-best receiver in the 2021 class, Williams has his eye on that top spot and he has the talent to get there. LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma and many others are chasing him.