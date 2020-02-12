Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 running back rankings
Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2021 class and our focus today moves to running backs. The running back position is deep and strong at the top, and only a few have committed early, so there are some major storylines to track.
RIVALS RANKING WEEK (2021 CLASS) SCHEDULE
Monday: Countdown of new five-stars | Who should be No. 1?
Tuesday: New Rivals250 released | Mind of Mike column
Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released | Team rankings breakdown
Thursday: Defensive position rankings released
Friday: New state rankings released
TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: Auburn
There are only a handful of running backs committed, but Auburn jumped on Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt Trussville star Armoni Goodwin his freshman year, and the Tigers got him committed last May.
After a great start to his sophomore season, Goodwin went down early in the 2019 season with a knee after rushing for almost 500 yards and 10 touchdowns in the first three games. He had surgery, he is on the road to a healthy recovery and Auburn is still in a good spot.
Goodwin was back at Auburn on Feb. 3.
TEAM TO WATCH: Clemson
Clemson is looking to sign two running backs this cycle, and with Phil Mafah already committed, they have put a lot of focus on Will Shipley. The No. 36-ranked prospect in the country was back in Death Valley on Jan. 25, and reports surfaced after that visit that everyone could be chasing the Tigers, if they weren’t already.
He is a North Carolina State legacy, so the Wolfpack is involved, as is Notre Dame, where he plans to visit Mar. 21.
Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State are some other schools on Shipley’s radar, but Clemson has put itself in a good spot.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Cody Brown
Cody Brown is not one that likes all the attention that comes with being a top recruit. He is guarded, he does not say too much about his recruitment, and he is a top prospect who could sneak up and make an early decision this spring.
He visited Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee in January and February, and a visit to Florida is likely in March. Those schools are all fairly close to home, but Ohio State in an out-of-state school he plans to visit officially. He was in Columbus for a game last season and the Buckeyes impressed.
Other schools are still being considered, but that group has really laid the ground work, and look to be the true contenders for the Rivals100 talent from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview.
Brown knows he wants to commit before his senior season, so how early could he decide? He is one to keep an eye on.