TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: Auburn

There are only a handful of running backs committed, but Auburn jumped on Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt Trussville star Armoni Goodwin his freshman year, and the Tigers got him committed last May.

After a great start to his sophomore season, Goodwin went down early in the 2019 season with a knee after rushing for almost 500 yards and 10 touchdowns in the first three games. He had surgery, he is on the road to a healthy recovery and Auburn is still in a good spot. Goodwin was back at Auburn on Feb. 3.

TEAM TO WATCH: Clemson

Clemson is looking to sign two running backs this cycle, and with Phil Mafah already committed, they have put a lot of focus on Will Shipley. The No. 36-ranked prospect in the country was back in Death Valley on Jan. 25, and reports surfaced after that visit that everyone could be chasing the Tigers, if they weren’t already. He is a North Carolina State legacy, so the Wolfpack is involved, as is Notre Dame, where he plans to visit Mar. 21. Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State are some other schools on Shipley’s radar, but Clemson has put itself in a good spot.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Cody Brown